E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

March 03, 2017 13:51 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF)(TSX:ELF.PR.F)(TSX:ELF.PR.G)(TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:
E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
E-L Financial Corporation LimitedRichard B. CartyVice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary(416) 947-2578(416) 362-2592 (FAX)
