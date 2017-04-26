e2b calibration Launches Digital Asset Verification System at MRO Americas

System Aids in Prevention of Foreign Object Damage (FOD) to Aircraft

CHARDON, OH--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - e2b calibration will launch a new digital asset verification system at the MRO Americas aviation maintenance trade show in Orlando, Florida April 25-27, 2017. The system utilizes cameras and digital technology to identify if tools are missing from maintenance toolboxes ensuring that they were not left on or in the aircraft which could result in foreign object damage (FOD).

"Foreign object debris is a billion-dollar problem for MRO facilities," said e2b calibration General Manager John Moss. "Our new FOD prevention system utilizes technology to simplify the process with a complete audit trail, visual and audio alerts, and automated notifications. Further, the configurable system could save millions in FAA audit fines and lawsuits."

The new FOD prevention system is part of e2b's Anytime Assets product, a cloud-based asset management application. Anytime Assets is accessible anytime and anywhere via a secure web browser allowing aviation maintenance companies to know what assets they have, their condition, when they are due for maintenance or calibration, and which tools were used for maintenance services performed by technician and by aircraft tail number providing an audit trail in case the calibrated tool is later found to be out of spec and aircraft needs to be recalled for safety inspections. The software supports mobile transactions, tool cribbing, and tool shipments to other facilities with integrated asset images and attachments, automated transactions via RFID or barcoding, and integrated email alerts and reports.

An ISO 17025 accredited calibration laboratory, e2b calibration provides turnkey hangar operations services nationally including test equipment calibration and quality compliance services for fixed-base operations (FBO) and FAA MRO facilities. The company is a Tronair Authorized Service Center and specializes in ground support equipment (GSE) and test equipment services including on-site maintenance for hydraulic power units (HPU), ground power units (GPU), cabin pressure units (CPU), pitot static test sets, IFR equipment, megohmmeters, aircraft jack proof-load testing, and more.

e2b calibration staff can be found at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida in Booth #1407, located near the new GSE Zone with the MRO Americas expo hall. A complimentary MRO Americas event guide highlighting things to do in Orlando and key sessions and events at the show is provided on the company website and blog at www.calibration.aero or by phone 1 (440) 352-4700.

About e2b calibration

e2b calibration (calibration.aero) is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration and repair laboratory in Northeast Ohio. The calibration lab provides a full scope of metrology and quality services (traceable to NIST) for most brands of aviation ground support equipment and test equipment instruments. e2b calibration, a Tronair Authorized Service Center, specializes in GSE maintenance, repair, and training as well as Foreign Object Damage (FOD) prevention systems. e2b calibration is the publisher of Anytime Assets, a cloud-based asset management software providing customers with access to certificates of calibration, asset images and attachments, asset transactions traceable to aircraft tail numbers, RFID capabilities, automated alerts, and reports.