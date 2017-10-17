e2b teknologies Recognized as Lake-Geauga Fast Track 50 Winner for Eighth Consecutive Year

CHARDON, OH--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - e2b teknologies (www.e2btek.com) is recognized as a recipient of the Lake-Geauga Fast Track 50 award in the Establish Companies category for the seventh consecutive year. The award was presented on November 2nd at the 25th Annual Lake-Geauga Fast Track 50 Networking Event, held at the Holiday Inn -LaMalfa in Mentor, Ohio.

The Fast Track 50 award honors the fastest growing companies in Lake and Geauga Counties to draw attention to and support these companies, their products and services and the positive impact they have on the local economy and community. Selections for the prestigious list are based on a weighted average of 80 percent sales growth and 20 percent employment growth over the previous five year period, 2011 to 2016. In order to fairly compare larger and smaller companies, the award is split into Established Company and Emerging Company categories. There are 25 companies on each list.

To be considered for the Emerging category, companies must have reported sales of between $250,000 and $2.75 million in 2010, the baseline year for all evaluations. Established Companies must have reported revenue of at least $2.75 million in 2010. e2b teknologies was awarded for their growth in the Established Company category again this year.

"The Lake-Geauga Fast Track 50 award has recognized the hard work of the entire team at e2b teknologies for the past eight years," said Lynne Henslee, President of e2b teknologies. "We are honored to win again as we continue to grow each year and work with our customer's to improve their businesses."

For more information and a complete list of this year's winners, visit www.fasttrack50.org.

About e2b teknologies

e2b teknologies (www.e2btek.com) is a business application developer and reseller located in Chardon, Ohio. The company provides consulting, custom development, integration, and support services for popular ERP software (www.e2benterprise.com) including Sage 100, Sage 500, Sage X3, and Epicor ERP as well as specialized business applications for CRM, HCM, EAM, BI, and more. Anytime Collect (www.anytimecollect.com) by e2b teknologies is a leading cloud-based accounts receivable credit and collections management application sold globally. ISO 17025 accredited test equipment calibration and repair services are provided by e2b calibration (www.e2bcal.com) nationally. The company is a former Inc. 5000 award winner and Microsoft Managed Partner.

