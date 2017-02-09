E8 Security Appoints Industry Veteran David Weier as Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Weier to Oversee Company Sales Strategy and Execution; Deliver Continued Value to Existing Customers

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - E8 Security, an innovator of behavioral intelligence for cybersecurity, today announced that David Weier, a sales executive with over 20 years of experience leading exceptional sales teams in the enterprise software industry, has joined E8 Security as its Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Weier will leverage his considerable experience to grow the company's sales team to provide continued value for existing customers and increase the company's customer base to cement E8 Security's position as a leader in the user entity behavior analytics (UEBA) market.

"E8 Security is proud to add David to our executive leadership team and eager to learn from his extensive sales experience," said Matt Jones, CEO, E8 Security. "His talent will lend itself to driving transformation and top line growth for our company in the UEBA market. David's leadership qualities and sense of accountability will not only ensure that our new and existing customers gain from our company's relationship, but that our technology partners do as well."

Prior to joining the E8 Security team, Weier was the Senior Vice President of World Wide sales at Bromium, a company providing protection at the endpoint against advanced malware. Further prior experience includes: Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Norse; Vice President of Sales, Americas, for Solera Networks; Area Vice President of Sales at SilverTail Systems; Vice President, Area Sales for CA Technologies and Regional Director for both the commercial sector and financial vertical for HP Software.

"E8 Security is at the forefront of a movement to help change the face of security operations by creating fast, efficient ways for security analysts to identify unknown threats," said Weier. "I am passionate about the pursuit of excellence in sales execution, and I aim to bring heightened market focus to the game-changing innovations E8 Security has and will continue provide in the UEBA space. It is a very exciting time to be in this industry."

Weier's new appointment comes on the heels of E8 Security's recent announcement of its Fusion Platform, which transforms traditional security operations by automating the learning of user and device behaviors to discover malicious activity unknown to security analysts, resulting in improved alert quality and accelerated investigations.

About E8 Security

E8 Security is transforming security operations by automating the learning of user and device behaviors to discover malicious activity unknown to security analysts, resulting in improved alert quality and accelerated investigations to make security operations more proactive. E8 Security raises the bar, as the first behavioral analytics vendor to make it easier for security teams to quickly identify unknown threat behaviors across endpoints, users and networks. The E8 Security Fusion platform provides a focused view of the network, so that analysts can quickly see hidden threats and know where to spend their time, reducing the investigation time from hours to minutes. In short, E8 Security helps security teams to detect, hunt, and respond by recognizing what is normal in their network so they can quickly respond to what is not. E8 Security is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is funded by Strategic Cyber Ventures, March Capital Partners, Allegis Capital and The Hive. Find out more at www.e8security.com.

