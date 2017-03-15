E8 Security Appoints Tech Visionary Pankaj Patel to Board of Directors

Former Cisco Chief Development Officer Brings Over 25 Years of Strategic Engineering Leadership to Behavioral Intelligence Innovator

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - E8 Security, an innovator of behavioral intelligence for cybersecurity, today announced that Pankaj Patel has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Patel is a seasoned technology leader with more than 25 years of experience developing highly scalable products and services by building and leading large, high-performance global engineering organizations. He is focused on incubating, building, scaling and advising startups with their strategy and go-to-market. Patel currently serves on the board of Presidio Inc. and is Lead Director at Versa Networks. Patel previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Cisco Systems, Inc., a worldwide leader in IT, creating solutions built on intelligent networks.

During his tenure at Cisco, Patel reported directly to the CEO and worked with senior staff to define company priorities and investment allocation. As the Engineering Leader, he was responsible for the company's product and solution portfolio, driving the business and technology strategy across a multitude of Cisco's product categories. Patel led the organization through the biggest transformation of Engineering@Cisco, which drove a culture of innovation, agility, new business models and internal startups.

"Pankaj and his distinguished leadership and engineering experience is a tremendous new addition to our board of directors," said Matt Jones, CEO, E8 Security. "His deep understanding of our technology and value proposition opens extensive growth opportunities for E8 Security. We look forward to and welcome the invaluable insights Pankaj will bring to us and our strategic vision for the company."

"E8 Security's approach for detecting malicious activity, fueled by machine learning and behavioral analytics, is a game-changer for security operations teams that serve on the front line of cyber defense," Patel said. "The company offers a solution to SOCs and CISOs who are overwhelmed by the manual investigation process that impedes their ability to respond quickly -- a problem that must be solved in today's threat landscape exacerbated by big data. I look forward to assuming a key role in E8 Security's growth and strategic vision and to cement its leadership position in the thriving behavioral analytics market."

About E8 Security

E8 Security is transforming security operations by automating the learning of user and device behaviors to discover malicious activity unknown to security analysts, resulting in improved alert quality and accelerated investigations to make security operations more proactive. E8 Security raises the bar, as the first behavioral analytics vendor to make it easier for security teams to quickly identify unknown threat behaviors across endpoints, users and networks. The E8 Security Fusion platform provides a focused view of the network, so that analysts can quickly see hidden threats and know where to spend their time, reducing the investigation time from hours to minutes. In short, E8 Security helps security teams to detect, hunt, and respond by recognizing what is normal in their network so they can quickly respond to what is not. E8 Security is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is funded by Strategic Cyber Ventures, March Capital Partners, Allegis Capital and The Hive. Find out more at www.e8security.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/14/11G133096/Images/PankajPatel-d671a9756f7aac15b02459a50e7f9fc3.jpg