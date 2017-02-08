E8 Security Joins CrowdStrike's Elevate Partner Program

Technology Partnership Yields Integrated Behavioral Analytics Solution that Uncovers Malicious Activity in Company Networks

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - E8 Security, an innovator of behavioral intelligence for cybersecurity, today announced that is has joined CrowdStrike's Elevate Partner Program. The company will combine the E8 Security Fusion Platform and its behavioral analytics capabilities with CrowdStrike's next-generation endpoint protection offering CrowdStrike Falcon to help customers stop breaches.

The behavioral analytics technology of the E8 Security Fusion Platform connects CrowdStrike customers' network and user data with the endpoint data analysis generated from the Falcon platform to achieve full visibility of their digital environments. Security operations teams that take advantage of the combined solution's behavioral analysis capabilities can quickly detect malicious activity, including never-before-seen indicators of compromise and indicators of attack -- all without creating rules to maintain, or employing arbitrary thresholds to tweak because of false positives. The E8 Security Fusion Platform is powered by big data and machine learning to identify undetected threat-like behaviors inside the organization at scale as the threat landscape evolves by recognizing the effects a threat has on surrounding resources through unusual behavior patterns. The Fusion Platform identifies the "who" behind every IP address, and connects seemingly isolated alerts from different security technologies to show analysts related behaviors and the complete sequence of events, enabling security analysts to see more, know more, and respond faster.

The CrowdStrike Falcon™ Platform has revolutionized the way organizations protect their endpoints and stop breaches. CrowdStrike Falcon is the first cloud-native endpoint protection solution providing robust threat prevention leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced detection, response and activity recording, as well as deep forensics -- all via a single lightweight agent. The technology includes a broad set of sophisticated and easy-to-use APIs to support customers and partners' ability to integrate and gain immediate value out of their deployments with no added cost, friction, or complexity.

"E8 Security is excited to be the newest technology partner in CrowdStrike's Elevate Partner Program," said Matt Jones, CEO of E8 Security. "Our mission is to provide security operations teams with a focused view of their network, so that analysts can quickly see hidden threats and know where to spend their time. With unrivalled data processing power of more than 30 billion events per day, CrowdStrike's endpoint protection technology gives our E8 Security Fusion Platform the endpoint data it needs to surface suspicious device behavior, no matter how subtle."

"CrowdStrike Falcon's integration with the E8 Security Fusion Platform adds an additional layer of behavioral analysis and visibility for customers," said Scott Fuselier, senior vice president, Sales and Global Channels at CrowdStrike. "By integrating the power of our Falcon Platform with E8 Security's behavioral analysis of network and user data, the customer is given a holistic solution that can automate the discovery of malicious activity generated by an unknown threat. We look forward to working with E8 Security to not only help organizations improve their threat detection and response capabilities, but also to improve the way security operations teams operate."

The CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program provides technology partners, solution providers, system integrators and managed service providers with the capability to deliver bespoke solutions to customers. Along with the CrowdStrike Orchestration and Automation initiative and the introduction of new and updated APIs via CrowdStrike Falcon Connect, partners can seamlessly integrate their solutions with CrowdStrike's Falcon Platform. Joint customers of E8 Security and CrowdStrike have access to combined, advanced capabilities that leverage all of the existing assets within a customer's environment, allowing them to operate their security efforts in a more efficient and effective manner responding to security threats faster and with greater accuracy.

About E8 Security

E8 Security is transforming security operations by automating the learning of user and device behaviors to discover malicious activity unknown to security analysts, resulting in improved alert quality and accelerated investigations to make security operations more proactive. E8 Security raises the bar, as the first behavioral analytics vendor to make it easier for security teams to quickly identify unknown threat behaviors across endpoints, users and networks. The E8 Security Fusion platform provides a focused view of the network, so that analysts can quickly see hidden threats and know where to spend their time, reducing the investigation time from hours to minutes. In short, E8 Security helps security teams to detect, hunt, and respond by recognizing what is normal in their network so they can quickly respond to what is not. E8 Security is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is funded by Strategic Cyber Ventures, March Capital Partners, Allegis Capital and The Hive. Find out more at www.e8security.com.