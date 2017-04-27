E8 Security Launches Free 'Joyride' Program To Demonstrate What Behavioral Analytics Can Do For Enterprises Today

Hands-off Evaluation Reveals How Much Insight Can Be Gained from a Single Source

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - E8 Security, an innovator of behavioral intelligence for cybersecurity, today introduced 'Joyride', a free program designed to quickly reveal how behavioral analytics can provide important insight into every stage of the attack lifecycle across networks, users, and endpoints, including IoT.

Joyride is a hands-off free trial, where E8 Security applies the behavioral analytics models used in its Fusion Platform on a sample of log data supplied by, and specific to, each participating organization. The result is quick insight into how behavioral analytics provides valuable intelligence to security teams. The entire program takes just days to complete, not weeks or months.

"We are offering our free, fully managed Joyride program to help organizations quickly visualize and understand how they can effectively utilize behavioral analytics in their current real-world environment, and determine if it is right fit for them at this point in time," said Samantha Madrid, Vice President of Marketing, E8 Security. "We believe behavioral analytics is capable of providing insight into every stage of the attack lifecycle. This is why we've built our behavioral analytics platform that frees security analysts from the drudgery of translating big data into something useful."

Introduced earlier this year, through advanced behavioral analytics and its big data infrastructure, the E8 Security Fusion Platform takes existing security operations from a reactive function mired in inefficiencies related to manual data correlation, to a proactive means for cyber defenders to detect, hunt, and respond to threats before a successful breach occurs.

When evaluating E8 Security in 'The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q1 2017', Forrester analysts state, "Users praise the solution for its time-to-value, detection accuracy, and product support. The solution is delivered as on premises enterprise software that can be installed on an appliance or hosted in a private cloud."

To find out what a true behavioral analytics platform can do for you without having to commit to a full proof of concept (POC), visit: http://e8security.com/joyride/.

