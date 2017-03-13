EAG Laboratories to Present "ADC Development: Keys to Rapid Investigational New Drug Submission and Approval" at BioPharma Asia 2017

COLUMBIA, MO--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - EAG Laboratories, a global scientific services company that provides testing, analytical and characterization services to technology- and life-science-related industries, announced that Glenn Petrie, Ph.D., EAG Laboratories' Senior Scientific Advisor specializing in biopharmaceutical development, will participate in an upcoming seminar presentation at BioPharma Asia 2017, hosted in Singapore later this month. The seminar entitled, "ADC Development: Keys to Rapid IND Submission and Approval," will be presented on March 22 at 1:00 p.m., at the Suntec Singapore convention center.

During the presentation, Dr. Petrie will discuss the unique analytical challenges presented by the complex structure of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and the myriad of analyses required in support of a successful investigational new drug application (IND). If these unique issues are not addressed correctly or in a timely fashion, they can cause delays in submission and even rejection of the IND, based upon a lack of proper data.

EAG has extensive experience and expertise supporting successful INDs in an accelerated time frame. This presentation will also highlight proven ways to maximize the probability of a successful IND, while minimizing the time and effort required. Topics include critical biopharmaceutical characterization parameters such as tertiary structure, charge variants and critical quality attributes (CQA), as well as studies that may be frequently overlooked, such as compatibility and residual solvents.

With over 20 years of experience in support of biotechnology projects, Dr. Petrie helps EAG Laboratories' clients answer challenging development questions unique to large molecule development. He serves as the primary business development contact for EAG Laboratories' biopharmaceutical development projects. Dr. Petrie earned his Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and performed post-doctoral studies at the Mayo School of Health Sciences.

For additional information, visit http://www.eag.com/biopharmaceuticals/

