Eagle Energy Inc. Confirms February 2017 Dividend

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Eagle Energy Inc. (TSX:EGL) ("Eagle") confirms its February 2017 dividend. The cash dividend to be paid on March 23, 2017, in respect of the period from February 1, 2017 to February 28, 2017, for shareholders of record on February 28, 2017 will be $0.005 per common share of Eagle. The ex-dividend date is February 24, 2017. Eagle's dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

