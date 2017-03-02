Eagle Graphite Announces Executive Appointment

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Eagle Graphite Incorporated (TSX VENTURE:EGA)(FRANKFURT:NJGP)(OTC:APMFF) ("Eagle Graphite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Torey Marshall, BSc(Hons), MSc (Geology) as Executive Vice President of Business Development effective immediately, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Working in conjunction with the existing Eagle Graphite team, Mr. Marshall's role is to help drive the business forward.

Mr. Marshall brings to the Company over 15 years of global resources experience, particularly in the project financing arena. He is presently the Principal at Vibrante Solutions Pty Ltd (his own consulting firm), and a Director of African Power & Coal (private company). His previous roles include those of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of WAMA Gold, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rampart Energy Ltd. and Earth Heat Resources Ltd. He has been involved in the identification of circa $500m in funding to progress various resources projects around the world. His particular area of expertise is assisting companies fully realize their asset base and opportunities, rebuild their market appeal, and accelerate growth on existing projects through achieving scalable financings when required.

Jamie Deith, CEO comments "Torey is exactly the sort of person we need on this team. He brings a powerful combination of technical aptitude and a successful track record of helping projects achieve their financing objectives."

Mr. Marshall adds, "I am excited to join Eagle at this juncture as I believe the next phase of growth is imminent. Through extensive due diligence conducted over the last year, I have been thoroughly impressed with what the team has achieved to date and what we, as an expanded team, will achieve in the near future. Eagle is well positioned for a changing economy and we are intent on exceeding expectations as this industry continues to evolve."

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite Incorporated is an Ontario company that owns one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America, located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA, known as the Black Crystal graphite quarry. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EGA", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "NJGP", and on the US OTC market under the symbol "APMFF".

Cautionary Statements

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information is based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or its securities, its financial or operating results, as applicable.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.