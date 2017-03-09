Eagle is One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

Professional Staffing Company Named to Prestigious List Every Year Since 1999

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Eagle Professional Resources Inc. (Eagle), one of Canada's top staffing companies, is thrilled to announce that it was once again recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. The program is led by Deloitte and additionally sponsored by Canadian Business, CIBC, MacKay CEO Forums and Smith School of Business at Queen's University.

According to its website, "Canada's Best Managed Companies is Canada's leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies." The rigorous application process sees hundreds of applicants each year, but only the best earn the designation. The judging panel is made up of representatives of each of the five sponsors which this year includes Ian Portsmouth (Publisher, Canadian Business), Nancy MacKay (Founder & CEO, MacKay CEO Forums), Jon Hountalas (EVP Business & Corporate Banking, CIBC), Ken Wong (Marketing Professor, Smith School of Business), as well as Peter Brown and Lorrie King of Deloitte.

"It's much more than just financial performance," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "The ingredients to success also include overall business performance and sustained growth. It takes dedication and commitment from the entire organization."

Though the award is not new for Eagle, having been a winner of the award every year since 1999, it remains a significant symbol of the company's substantial performance and growth over the years. This past year was no exception as Eagle continued to adapt to the new economy by investing in tools and technologies, expanding its team in offices across the country, and offering new customized staffing solutions to clients across diverse industries.

"After 20 years in business, Eagle's history has included several milestones and accomplishments. We have received many recognitions and awards through the years; however, we are most proud of our status as a Best Managed Company," said Janis Grantham, who was appointed CEO of Eagle in May 2016. "Our accomplishments are the result of a strong, hard-working team that we're fortunate to have across the country."

Eagle opened its doors in September 1996 with ten employees in three offices. Three years later, it earned its first spot on the Best Managed Companies list and was named a Platinum Member by 2006. Today, the staffing agency has ten offices across Canada, has placed tens of thousands of contractors, and has earned revenues exceeding $1.5 billion.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (After three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (Winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Eagle

Founded in 1996, Eagle is one Canada's largest and most successful professional staffing companies. A Canadian-owned company with ten (10) offices from coast-to-coast, Eagle specializes in sourcing technology, finance and accounting, and management consulting professionals for contract and full-time positions. Eagle has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Canada for the past two years and is a platinum member of the Canada's Best Managed Companies (every year since 1999). The company has been ISO 9001 certified since June 2006, is a very active advocate within the Canadian staffing industry association (ACSESS & NACCB) and supports many charities. To learn more about Eagle and its network of offices, please visit www.eagleonline.com or call toll-free 1-866-78-NESST(63778). Check out Eagle's blog at http://www.eagleonline.com/blog and follow us on twitter @eaglestaffing.