Eagle's Flight Creates Infographic for Planning Corporate Team Building Events

Dynamic Strategies for Developing and Executing a Successful Event

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Eagle's Flight, an industry leader in the development and delivery of practical training programs and team building events for the global business community, today announced it has created an infographic detailing strategies for planning a successful corporate event. This infographic, How to Plan a Unique Corporate Event -- Without Losing Your Job, is available for free download at https://www.eaglesflight.com/blog/infographic-how-to-plan-a-unique-corporate-event-without-losing-your-job.

The job of a corporate event planner is challenging and stressful. Coordinating a successful event requires buy-in from key decision makers, optimizing the event's budget, and sparking employee engagement. This new infographic, from Eagle's Flight, offers a step-by-step framework for planning and executing a successful event. Highlighted topics include:

A variety of planning tips, including current trends, traditional and out-of-the-box ideas, and how to generate employee excitement

A framework to follow when executing a successful event

Three steps to take after the event has concluded

"The pressure to host a successful corporate event can be significant," says Michelle Bennett, Marketing Manager for Eagle's Flight. "Employees and executives alike not only remember great events, but also remember the events that fall flat. Our new infographic offers a dynamic look at strategies that can help make a corporate event exciting, immersive and business relevant."

About Eagle's Flight

Eagle's Flight is an innovative leader in the development and delivery of practical training programs for the global business community. Through the use of experiential learning, they assist organizations of all sizes to gain a competitive edge by significantly strengthening their workforce. Founded in 1988, Eagle's Flight offerings include skill-based program development, conference and team building events, leadership training, and customized approaches to culture transformation. Globally, their programs are offered in 25 languages and represented by international licensees in 35 countries. This global structure enables Eagle's Flight to work with large multinational companies to provide them with consistent training messages and methods around the world.