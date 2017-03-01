Early March Events and Deals at Vermont's Ski and Snowboard Resorts

MONTPELIER, VT--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Known as the snowiest month of the season, March brings heaps of snow and warmer temperatures for skiers and riders in Vermont. Add to that a mix of great deals and events at Vermont's mountains and March is sure to be a month that you don't want to miss.

Events

March 1, 2017 - Taste of the Kingdom at Jay Peak Resort

The 9th annual Taste of the Kingdom returns to Jay Peak on March 1 and brings a fun evening of custom-created, seasonally inspired small plates prepared by the region's top chefs, as well as a selection of local libations.

March 4, 2017- Red Bull All Snow at Mount Snow Resort

Red Bull All-Snow is an open amateur contest series that returns to the roots of freestyle snowboarding. All Snow's course is inspired by the hand dug half pipes and concrete skateparks of the 1970's and 1980's. There are no jibs or wallrides -- all features are made of snow and ice. Judging is based on style, creative lines and unique tricks. Learn more and register today.

March 4, 2017 - Mercedes-Benz Test Drive to Win at Stowe Mountain Resort

Test Drive a Mercedes-Benz at Stowe Mountain Resort in the Spruce Peak Village Center and receive *two complimentary Stowe Mountain Resort lift tickets while supplies last; *valid for the remainder of the 2016-2017 ski season and into next winter (expires 12/17/17). Registration is required in order to participate. Event runs from 11am - 3pm.

March 4, 2017 - Skimo at Pico Mountain

Skin up, ski down, repeat! For more information visit Pico Mountain's Event Calendar.

March 4, 2017 - Amp Energy Light the Night Rail Jam at Okemo Mountain Resort

Okemo is lighting up the snow on Bull Run for skiers and riders of all ages to show off their best moves. $5,000 in cash and prizes is up for grabs. A new rail garden, constructed specifically for this event will be an optimal venue for participants and spectators alike. Registration and more information available at okemo.com.

March 4, 2017 - Vertical Challenge at Bolton Valley

Known for its fun, family-oriented recreational racing, the Vertical Challenge event encourages the whole family to have fun on the slopes while working toward earning some fun prizes and giveaways.

March 4, 2017 - Frigid Infliction at Bolton Valley

Frigid Infliction is an 8-hour winter adventure race for teams of two or three. Bolton Valley uses an accelerated cutoff system which challenges experienced teams while providing a great race for first timers. For the past four years, one third of the participants said that the Frigid Infliction was their first adventure race so for those who have never done an adventure race before, this is the perfect one to start with.

March 4-5, 2017 - Telefest at Bromley Mountain

Rip with some of the best tele skiers in the East at the 32nd Annual Kåre Andersen Telemark Festival! The Tele tradition is strong at Bromley, and they want to share it with you; this event is open to the entire family. Clinic options will include topics appropriate for all ages and levels -- beginner to advanced, and the USTSA sanctioned race features both citizen and expert categories. Clinics and free-heel camaraderie on Saturday, and Sunday will feature the annual race and additional clinics in the afternoon. Sunday, March 5, also happens to be World Telemark Day. Complete Telefest schedule here.

March 10-12, 2017 - The Vermont Open at Stratton Mountain Resort

Join Stratton for a celebration of the beginning of snowboarding and its progression. The Vermont Open is truly open, this event invites snowboarders of all ages and pedigrees come together to ride, party, enjoy the snow and compete for a prize purse of over $20,000. Registration is now open for all ages in slope style, rail jam, retro pipe and banked slalom competitions.

March 11, 2017 - Okemo Sugar Daze Concert at Okemo Mountain Resort

When the maple sap starts running, Okemo taps into the sweet sounds of notable musical artists MAGIC! and Paul Oakenfold with Sugar Daze, a free outdoor concert extravaganza in the Jackson Gore courtyard. Presented by Volvo.

March 11, 2017 - Mallett Brothers at Jay Peak Resort

Maine's Mallett Brothers bring some alt-country rock-and-roll to the Foeger Ballroom with a live show at Jay Peak on Saturday, March 11.

March 11, 2017 - Split and Surfest at Bolton Valley

Splitfest is back again to fill the day will demos, merchandise, food and some local beer from Lost Nation. Participants will be exploring Bolton Valley's terrain on splitboards and all mountain snowboards. There will be free demos available for those who don't have their own equipment or happen to be interested in trying something new.

March 11-12, 2017 - Slash & Berm Banked Slalom at Killington Resort

Snowboarders gather at Killington's "The Stash" terrain park to take on the natural terrain features and all the creative elements the mountain has to offer for a great cause, the High Fives Foundation. For more information visit Killington Resort's Event Calendar.

March 12, 2017 - Vertical Challenge at Bromley Mountain

Join Bromley for this free, fun event for all ages and abilities -- come out and watch or get in on the action yourself; this is the last chance to qualify for the national championships. Click here for more information on the Vertical Challenge.

Deals

Stowe Mountain Resort

Take advantage of the Stowe ByPass Program in March and save over 25% on lift tickets. This is the easiest and fastest way to hit the slopes at Stowe's best daily discount, with no blackout dates.

Stratton Mountain Resort

Plan a midweek getaway to Stratton Mountain and save up to 50% on lift and lodging plus 2-da7 access to the Training and Fitness Center. Also in March save big on lodging with up to 40% off on midweek lodging rates and 30% off on weekends. This offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions and is based on availability.

Okemo Mountain Resort

Okemo Mountain Resort's Spring Skiesta Card offers unrestricted skiing and riding from March 17 through the end of the 2016/2017 winter season (typically mid-April). The cards go on sale starting March 1 and Skiesta Card pricing is for all ages, 7 and older (children 6 and younger always ski free at Okemo). The Spring Skiesta Card offers direct-to-lift convenience with no blackout dates. Lift access at Okemo requires an RFID Real.Easy Card which must be carried in a pocket to access lifts. Learn more about pricing and details here.

Bolton Valley

Bolton Valley first opened for skiing and riding in December of 1966, making this year their 50th Anniversary. In honor of that date lift tickets will be just $19.66 every non-holiday Monday for the season, as well as for their night skiing days, 4pm, Tuesday through Saturday. In addition to the $19.66 lift tickets, Subaru and Hyundai owners can save at the mountain on March 4 and March 13, check out the details here.

Bromley Mountain Resort

Want to feel like a tried and true, dyed in the wool, genuine local? Wear a flannel to Bromley on Friday, March 10, and receive an all-day Adult lift ticket for just $40! Bring the kids and get a truly awesome deal when combined with our Family Friday discount.

Middlebury College Snow Bowl

Get a jump on next season at Middlebury College Snow Bowl come March 1, 2017. They will begin selling 2017-18 season passes that will allow the purchaser to ski and ride the rest of this 2016-17 season with their new pass.

Sugarbush Resort

Visit Mt. Ellen on Thursday from now until March 23, 2017 and pay on $30 for a lift ticket. After a day on the mountain, head to the Green Mountain Lounge for some live après music and food. Save on lodging with their stay four nights and get the fifth night free deal at Clay Brook or Resort Condos. Many properties include a full kitchen and a deck. Breakfast included for slopeside kings at Clay Brook. All properties are conveniently located around the Lincoln Peak base area.

Burke Mountain Resort

Coming from Canada? Spend the perfect vacation at Burke Mountain Resort March 3-12, 2017 and save up to 40% off. Visit Burke Mountain for school vacation and save over $100 with their Vermont vacation deals now until March 8, 2017.

Mountain Top Inn

The production of maple syrup, known as "sugaring", usually takes place in March -- but visitors can book the Sweet Maple Mania Package anytime in March or April at the Mountain Top Inn. The package start at $575 double occupancy for two nights (plus tax and resort fee) and includes:

Classic lodge accommodations for two

Full Country Breakfast each morning featuring pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup

Sweet smelling Vermont made maple soy candle for you to take home (1 per package)

Delectable Vermont Maple Truffles (made in Mendon, VT)

Use of resort facilities including Sauna, Hot Tub, Trails, Ice Rink (weather permitting)

Smugglers' Notch Resort

Visit Smugglers' Notch for March break, March 12-17 and save with their non-holiday rates. Spend time skiing and riding on 3 big mountains with the whole family and enjoy bonfires with cocoa, live magic performances, Winter carnival with Torchlight Parade and Fireworks, and more!