Early Warning News Release of Mr. David Wong, CEO of Midpoint Holdings Ltd.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - David Wong, of 26 Finsbury Square, London, United Kingdom, has today filed an early warning report advising of his holdings in Midpoint Holdings Ltd. ("Midpoint") (TSX VENTURE:MPT).

Mr. Wong acquired beneficial ownership of a total of 400,000 common shares (the "Shares") and 200,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of Midpoint, which securities were acquired by Mr. Wong by way of a private placement of units at a price of $0.05 per unit for a total consideration of $20,000. Immediately prior to the acquisition of the 400,000 Shares and 200,000 Warrants, Mr. Wong held 8,654,056 Shares and 3,600,000 Warrants, directly and indirectly. These Shares and Warrants, together with the 400,000 Shares and 200,000 Warrants acquired by Mr. Wong, would represent an aggregate of 12,854,056 Shares or 14.36% of the then issued and outstanding shares of Midpoint calculated on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of all the Warrants held by Mr. Wong.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes in a private placement and Mr. Wong may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of Midpoint in the future.

This press release is issued pursuant to early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

