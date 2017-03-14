Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 in Respect of the Acquisition of Units of Maya Gold & Silver Inc.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - In accordance with regulatory requirements, Robert Taub (37 ave des Eglantiers, 1180 Brussels, Belgium) announces that he has recently acquired 3,076,923 units of Maya Gold & Silver Inc. (the "Corporation") at a price of $0.13 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Corporation until September 11, 2018 at a price of $0.20 per common share. All securities acquired are subject to a four month hold period.

Robert Taub currently holds 19,998,923 common shares, 3,076,923 warrants of the Corporation to purchase common shares of the Corporation, which represents 9.48% of the Company's currently outstanding common shares, and 10.79% of the Company's common shares on a partially diluted basis assuming full exercise of the warrants.

The securities acquired by Robert Taub referred to above are held for investment purposes. In the future, he may increase or decrease his ownership of securities of the Company from time to time depending upon the business and future market conditions.

A copy of the early warning report filed pursuant to Regulation 62-103 may be obtained on www.sedar.com and from the person referred to below.

