Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to N.I. 62-103

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - This press release is being disseminated by Mark E Jones, III of 10000 Memorial Drive, Suite 100-D, Houston, TX, USA, 77024, as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the disposition and acquisition of securities of TriStar Gold Inc. (the "Company"). Mr. Jones sold an aggregate of 1,300,000 common shares of the Company at a prices of Can$0.25 and Can$0.40 per share for gross proceeds of Can$340,000. Mr. Jones then used these proceeds and additional funds to exercise warrants to acquire 2,441,067 common shares at exercise prices of Can$0.13 and Can$0.20 per common share for a total of Can$409,463.40. As a result of these transaction, Mr. Jones now beneficially owns 9,794,846 common shares of the Company, 1,641,840 share purchase warrants exercisable to purchase an equal number of common shares of the Company and stock options exercisable to purchase 1,500,000 shares of the Company, representing in aggregate approximately 7.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, on a non-diluted basis, and 9.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of his warrants and stock options.

Mr. Jones has acquired the securities of the Company for investment purposes and he may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership or control of securities of the Company as circumstances warrant.

A copy of the Early Warning Report may be found on www.SEDAR.com

