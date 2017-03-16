BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - This press release is being disseminated by Orocobre Limited (Orocobre or the Company) (ASX:ORE)(TSX:ORL), a company incorporated under the laws of Australia at the head office address of Level 1, 349 Coronation Drive, Brisbane, QLD, Australia, 4064, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues.

Further to its news release dated November 24, 2016, Orocobre entered into a definitive agreement on March 16, 2017 with Advantage Lithium Corp. (TSX VENTURE:AAL), with head office at #1305 - 1090 W. Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7, to divest a number of lithium brine exploration projects which are currently held through Orocobre's Argentine subsidiary South American Salars SA. Under the terms of the agreement, and subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, Advantage Lithium will issue to Orocobre 46,325,000 common shares and a warrant to purchase an additional 2,550,000 common shares, which are currently valued in the aggregate at approximately US$30 million, in consideration for the acquisition of the exploration projects. Closing of the transaction is expected on or prior to March 31, 2017.

Orocobre does not currently own any shares of Advantage Lithium. Upon and subject to completion of the transaction and Advantage Lithium's concurrent financing, it is expected that Orocobre will own 35.71% of Advantage Lithium's outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Orocobre is acquiring these shares for investment purposes. Upon completion, Orocobre will be entitled to appoint two nominees to the board of directors of Advantage Lithium, which will then comprise six board members, and Orocobre will have certain other rights and obligations with respect to its shares as detailed in its press release of November 24, 2016. Orocobre may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of Advantage Lithium through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

A third party, Miguel Peral, who holds a 15% interest in the exploration projects will receive 8,175,000 common shares and 450,000 warrants from Advantage Lithium in consideration for his interest in such projects.

An early warning report in respect of the above transactions will be filed with the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of such reports may be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting Andrew Barber, Investor Relations Manager at the contact information below.

Orocobre Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (ASX:ORE)(TSX:ORL), and is building a substantial Argentinian-based industrial chemicals andminerals company through the construction and operation of its portfolio of lithium, potash andboron projects and facilities in the Puna region of northern Argentina. The Company has built, in partnership with Toyota Tsusho Corporation and JEMSE, the first large-scale, greenfield brine based lithium project in approximately 20 years at the Salar de Olaroz with planned production of 17,500 tonnes per annum of low-cost battery grade lithium carbonate.

