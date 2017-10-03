EarlySense Takes the Guesswork Out of Fertility and Period Tracking with Percept, the World's First Contact-Free Fertility Tracker

Nonintrusive, Clinically-Proven Accuracy Means No More Peeing, Patches or Temperature Taking

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Today, EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free monitoring solutions, introduced Percept, the world's first ever contact-free, clinically-proven ovulation and period tracker. EarlySense, acclaimed for introducing the under-the-mattress health monitor, EarlySense Live, has now leveraged its hospital-proven technology with Percept.

The nonintrusive, seamless device uses an advanced algorithm to detect the body's internal signals so it can empower women with highly accurate information and predictions on ovulation, menstruation, sleep, vital signs and stress levels. Clinically proven in a study with hundreds of cycles tracked, Percept can predict when the user is most fertile with 31% higher accuracy than standard ovulation estimation processes used by women worldwide. After learning a woman's monthly pattern, Percept can predict the exact day of ovulation in over 60% of cycles within 1 day, and within 2 days of ovulation in over 75% of cycles. Additionally, Percept offers up to a six-day fertility window and precisely highlights the absolute best days to try to get pregnant within that fertility window. Percept can also help women better understand and plan their schedules by precisely predicting the day their menses or period will start within 1.3 days on average.

"With today's busy and hectic lifestyles, women want more readily available data to control their fertility. The need has translated into millions of downloads of period-tracking apps. However, despite this uptick in app downloads -- fully convenient, medically-proven and accurate solutions had yet to be created," said Avner Halperin, CEO of EarlySense. "Knowing this, EarlySense is providing the world's first practically effortless and extremely accurate fertility tracker. With Percept, there is finally no more guesswork or hassle when trying to conceive, only advanced, clinically-proven science helping nature do its miraculous work."

Best of all, using Percept requires little effort and almost no changes to daily habits, meaning no peeing on a stick, wearing a patch or measuring temperatures. The tracker keeps women better informed throughout the conception process and provides peace-of-mind by accurately analyzing the user's relaxation levels and providing precise predictions of the exact day of ovulation and date of their upcoming period. Percept helps women understand their ovulation cycles to increase their chances of getting pregnant effortlessly and in a stress-free way.

"Accurate ovulation prediction is valuable for women and accurate reporting of ovulation is important for physicians. We look forward to presenting our clinical results at the Conference of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) in October," said professor Ariel Hourvitz, Director of the Reproduction Lab at the Sheba Medical Center and the primary researcher overseeing EarlySense's clinical study.

To begin reaping the benefits of Percept, users simply slide the device under their mattress and connect via Bluetooth to the Percept smartphone app. The app allows Percept users to seamlessly navigate both a Day View and Calendar View of their ovulation and menstrual cycles as well as daily tips to help support the process. Key features and capabilities of Percept include:

● Monitoring and Predicting Fertility -- Percept's technology intuitively learns the body's signals and improves its accuracy over time, offering optimal predictions for a user's fertility window and menstruation. Clinically-proven, Percept uses an advanced algorithm to predict the user's fertility window up to three months in advance. With early access to this information, women and couples can improve their chances of conception. Better yet, the device fits into any lifestyle, as the user does not have to take any action to receive accurate and empowering fertility information.

● Ongoing Menstruation Cycle Monitoring -- Percept learns a woman's cycle - every day it gathers more insights and becomes even more dialed in to predicting both menstruation and fertility. Percept provides users with an accurate look at their menstruation cycle, including the precise date of the next upcoming period and the length of their period.

● Tracking of Sleep Cycles and Relaxation Levels -- Since Percept operates while the user is asleep, meaning their body is perfectly at rest, the sensor measures the user's sleep cycle and relaxation level with optimal accuracy. Trying to conceive can be a stressful time for a couple, therefore, Percept is specially designed to measure the user's stress levels and encourages a calmer, happier mindset.

● Personalized Tips -- In addition to sharing important data and time frames for fertility and period tracking through the app, Percept also shares helpful tips. The tips focus on healthy habits and measures the user can incorporate into their lifestyle to assist with the conception process and living their best and healthy life.

EarlySense is the first company to bring hospital-proven technology to the women's fertility tracking market. Percept is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a medical device to accurately track women's fertility. Percept retails for $199 and is available for purchase on www.earlysense.com/percept and Amazon.

About EarlySense®

EarlySense® provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense's integrated sensor utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes.

Used worldwide in hospitals, rehab and skilled nursing facilities, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers.

EarlySense offers clinically-proven technology to consumers with EarlySense® Live™ and Percept™. EarlySense® Live™ is the first at-home consumer health monitor powered by EarlySense's medically-proven sensor and AI analytics. Live is particularly useful for tracking the health and sleep of the aging population and children, to help facilitate better health choices. EarlySense® Percept™ is the first clinically-proven health monitor for fertility and period tracking. It accurately tracks internal body signals and assists couples who are trying to conceive.

EarlySense has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. The company is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Waltham, MA.

