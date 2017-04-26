Earn 5X Points All Day and Enjoy Fiesta Food on Cinco de Mayo at Barona Resort & Casino

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Join Barona Resort & Casino on Friday, May 5 to celebrate Cinco de Mayo! From midnight to midnight, Club Barona members will earn 5X points on slot and keno machines, and 3X points on all their favorite video poker machines.

"Our players can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with 5X points and 5X the fun," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "We'll be welcoming May with a fiesta, exciting games and more chances to win throughout the day!"

Seasons Fresh Buffet will also be serving traditional dishes to commemorate the day. Guests can enjoy traditional live mariachi music while dining on Cheese Enchiladas, Chicharones en Salsa Verde, Corn on the Cob, Chiles Rellenos, Chicken Rolled Tacos, Tres Leches Cake, Tri-Color Mexican Gelatin, Churros con Cajeta, Horchata and Jamaica Agua Fresca in addition to regular items. Sage Cafe will feature a lunch special of traditional Chorizo Sopas and Pacific Snapper with Salsa de Mariscos for dinner. Barona's famous Food Mobs will also be sharing fiesta foods throughout the casino.

