Earn Extra Points at Barona Resort & Casino on Monday, January 16 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

5X Points on slots and keno machines and 3X Points on video poker games

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Head to Barona Resort & Casino on Monday, January 16 for extra chances to win from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Club Barona members will receive 5X Points while playing their favorite slot and keno machines and 3X Points on all video poker games.

"We're excited to host this all-day event for our players," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Expect 5X the fun and extra chances to win on this holiday and throughout the year!"

All points multiplied during Barona's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event may be redeemed for cash.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.