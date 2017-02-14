Earn Triple Rewards at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago This Winter

Take Your Vacation to New Heights at the Windy City's Loftiest Luxury Hotel

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Whether you're strolling its picturesque neighborhoods or drinking in its skyline views, Chicago wins over visitors with a cosmopolitan heart and Midwestern soul. Now discovering the Windy City's many sides is even more rewarding thanks to The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, which is offering double and triple Ritz-Carlton Rewards points during winter stays.

Available until April 30, 2017, the promotion serves as an ideal incentive to book that Chicago weekend getaway or sightseeing adventure. It includes:

Double Ritz-Carlton Rewards points when staying in a standard guest room

when staying in a Triple Ritz-Carlton Rewards points when staying in a suite or Club Lounge accommodation

Located at the top of Chicago's landmark Water Tower Place, the luxury hotel positions guests to maximize their stay from both above and below. Gaze over the skyscrapers, parks and lake from the comfort of your guest room; or hit the pavement to explore museums, attractions and restaurants from the hotel's enviable Gold Coast address.

The hotel resides across the street from the John Hancock Center and next door to the Museum of Contemporary Art, with other destinations like Navy Pier, the Art Institute of Chicago and Magnificent Mile shopping all just steps away.

No matter how guests choose to spend their days in Chicago, returning to the hotel is always something to anticipate. The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago offers some of the city's grandest luxury suites and impeccably appointed guest rooms which include extra-large picture windows to showcase the views. Suites elevate the experience even further with spacious living areas, soaking tubs and dining rooms. The hotel also boasts a Club Lounge, a one of a kind experience in Chicago. The Club Lounge offers guests a place to belong outside their guest room with an added measure of excellence: 24-hour access to continuous meal selections, beverages, libations and a dedicated concierge to assist in any request throughout your stay. In addition, the hotel boasts a full service restaurant and bar, spa and a fitness center with wellness classes.

Reserve your package before the seasons change, and discover more to love about Chicago.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago

From its soaring address atop Water Tower Place, The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago enhances the city's illustrious reputation for art, architecture and culture. The hotel offers a bird's-eye view of the city from its 434 guest rooms and suites, each of which features a spacious layout, plush bedding and elegant appointments in a pewter or topaz color palette. Although some of the city's most iconic attractions and restaurants are only steps away from the hotel, guests will find plenty of reasons to stay in. Deca Restaurant + Bar, for example, serves brasserie-inspired dishes in a chic rooftop setting. This downtown Chicago hotel's other amenities, which include a state-of-the-art fitness center and a range of fitness programs like Zumba and Pilates, help guests feel worlds away from the city's bustling streets even as its address puts them in the center of the action. More than 25,000 square feet of elegant event space captures the city's cosmopolitan vibe for both conferences and weddings.