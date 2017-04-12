Earth Alive Announces Commercial Launch of Dr. Marijane Biofertilizer for Cannabis Production

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:EAC)(CSE:EAC.CN) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and mining, announces the commercial sales launch of Dr. Marijane, the Company's specially formulated cannabis biofertilizer.

Dr. Marijane is a 100% organic root probiotic that has been shown to increase cannabis yields by up to 28%. Scientific testing and validation of its performance began in 2014, and results have been repeatedly confirmed by several licensed commercial producers over the last year. Starting today, Dr. Marijane is available for purchase by growers in Canada and certain regions of the United States.

"Cannabis is moving out of the basement and into the boardroom, and with that move has come increased public scrutiny. In the face of recent product recalls, it has become crucial for licensed producers to cultivate healthy plants without adding more synthetic and potentially toxic chemicals," stated David Gilmour, CEO of Earth Alive. "Dr. Marijane meets the challenge by boosting marijuana yields and producing vigorous plants in a safe and sustainable way."

Michael K. Warren, VP Global Operations, Agricultural Solutions, noted, "There are more than 20,000 Canadians licensed to grow cannabis for personal use under the current medical marijuana rules. Meanwhile, with the Canadian government planning to legalize recreational marijuana by July 2018, licensed growers are undertaking aggressive plans to expand their production capacity. We are also offering the product in a number of states where production is legal for recreational and medicinal purposes" He concluded, "Dr. Marijane is a specialized biofertilizer designed to bring success to cannabis growers, and we look forward to taking a place in this dynamic and expanding sector."

Dr. Marijane is approved for organic production, does not contain genetically modified ingredients or synthetic chemicals and can be used with soil or soilless substrate. It is available in a range of packaging formats suitable for retail and commercial production. For more information and to order, please visit www.doctormarijane.com.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry, and 2) dust control for the mining industry.

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

