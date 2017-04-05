Earth Alive Clean Technologies Joins Global Alliance for Climate Smart Agriculture

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:EAC)(CSE:EAC.CN) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of innovative microbial technology products, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Global Alliance for Climate Smart Agriculture (GACSA), hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

"Earth Alive continues to take a leadership role in the business community in delivering climate smart, sustainable agriculture solutions. Joining the Global Alliance is an important way to show our commitment," stated David Gilmour, CEO of Earth Alive. "We are making a lot of headway in international markets in Latin America and Africa, and are dedicated to showing how Earth Alive Soil Activator® can help farmers adapt to a rapidly changing climate."

GACSA is a platform for industry, governments, farmer organizations, NGOs, research institutes, and civil society groups to work together towards Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA). Its aims are to improve farmers' agricultural productivity and incomes in a sustainable way, build farmers' resilience to extreme weather and changing climate, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with agriculture, when possible. GACSA provides a forum for stakeholders to exchange information, experience, and views on effective strategies for agriculture to adapt to climate change and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

Frederic Perron-Welch, Director, Sustainable Development, noted that "agriculture must undergo a significant transformation to meet the challenges of achieving food security and responding to climate change. Agricultural production will need to increase by at least 70 percent to meet demands by 2050 while agricultural productivity is declining and production becomes unpredictable due to climate change. Developing climate-smart agriculture is crucial to achieving global food security and climate change goals."

Michael Warren, VP Global Operations, Agricultural Solutions, added, "There is no doubt that agriculture is facing major challenges due to climate change. Earth Alive is committed to sustainably improving farmers' agricultural productivity. Helping crop resilience to extreme weather and a changing climate is a must to ensure food production around the world." He concluded that "GACSA offers us an important opportunity to participate in transformational partnerships. It allows us to demonstrate how a new technology like Soil Activator can play a pivotal role in the three pillars of climate-smart agriculture - productivity, adaptation and mitigation."

About the Global Alliance for Climate Smart Agriculture

GACSA is an inclusive, voluntary and action-oriented multi-stakeholder platform on Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA). Its vision is to improve food security, nutrition and resilience in the face of climate change. It aims to catalyse and help create transformational partnerships to encourage actions that reflect an integrated approach to the three pillars of CSA. Its mission is to address the challenges facing food security and agriculture by tapping the wealth and diversity of resources, knowledge, information and expertise, from and between its members, in order to stimulate concrete initiatives at all levels. It provides a forum for those who work on climate-smart agriculture to share and exchange experiences, information and views on issues that need immediate attention what works and what does not when adapting to climate change and mitigating greenhouse gases in the agriculture sector.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The company is focused on environmental sustainability in 1) dust control for the mining industry, and 2) the agriculture industry.

