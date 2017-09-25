Earth Alive Enters Into a Term Sheet for Convertible Debt Financing of Up to CDN$3M

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 25, 2017) -

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:EAC)(CSE:EAC.CN)(CNSX:EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with an existing shareholder, Investissement Influx Anse Inc. (the "Investor") which contemplates that the Corporation will issue secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") in an aggregate principal amount of up to Cdn$3,000,000, over the course of the next six (6) months, on a private placement basis, over three tranches, as per the following terms: i) an initial purchase of Cdn$500,000 would be made by the Investor, on or prior to October 5, 2017; ii) the Corporation would offer Debentures to other qualified investors, in an aggregate principal amount of up to Cdn$1,500,000 on or before October 31, 2017; and, iii) at the request of the Corporation, subject to various conditions precedent the Investor would purchase an additional Debenture in a principal amount of up to Cdn$1,000,000, during the period commencing on March 1 through March 31, 2018.

The letter of intent contemplates that the Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum and, subject to earlier optional conversion, in whole or in part, would be payable together with the principal on the maturity date, to occur two (2) years from their issuance. The Debentures would be secured by way of a hypothec on all of the Corporation's intellectual property assets. The Debenture holders will have the right to convert, in whole or in part, the principal amount and accrued and unpaid interest into common shares of the Corporation at a conversion price equal to the greater of: i) Cdn$0.35; and, ii) the closing price on the trading day immediately prior to the earlier of the announcement by press release of, or the filing with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") of the notice in connection with, the proposed investment (the "Conversion Price").

The Debenture holders will also receive, upon issuance of the Debentures, a number of common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") equal to the sum of the aggregate principal amount of, and interest accruing on, the Debentures, divided by the Conversion Price. Each Warrant would have an exercise price equal to the greater of: i) Cdn$0.25; and, ii) the closing price on the trading day immediately prior to the earlier of the announcement by press release of, or the filing with the CSE of the notice in connection with, the proposed investment. Once issued, the Warrants would have a term of five (5) years. Moreover, in lieu of exercising the Warrants for cash, they may be, in whole or in part, exercised without the payment of any additional consideration, by means of a "cashless exercise".

On behalf of the Board, Chairman Robert Blain, stated : "We are pleased with the current corporate developments and we are very encouraged by recent sale activities. We also wish to thank all of Earth Alive's employees for their continued support and show of confidence as well as their renewed commitment to seeing Earth Alive become an industry leader in sustainable and microbial technologies."

M. Michael Warren, President and CEO, added: "Management is very excited by ongoing activities. Combined with our efforts and the cost reduction plan already in place, this injection of capital would allow us to pursue our objectives of sustainable growth and profitability."

Any and all securities issued pursuant to the proposed investment will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The letter of intent is non-binding, and the completion of the transactions hereby contemplated is subject, among other things, to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of CSE, the completion of satisfactory due diligence investigations, and signature of the definitive, binding documentation in respect of the contemplated transaction, and various other closing conditions.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds from the proposed investment for working capital purposes and to continue operations.

Forward-Looking Information

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com.