Earth Alive Enters Into Collaboration With Tata Steel Canada for Soil Regeneration Activities Using Its Soil Activator™ Microbial Fertilizer

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:EAC)(CSE:EAC.CN) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and mining, announced today that it will initiate an application program of the Company's Soil Activator™ at Tata Steel Minerals Canada ("TSMC") Sherfferville mining site.

This strategic soil reclamation project with TSMC aims to demonstrate the ability of Soil Activator™ to facilitate the revegetation of disturbed soils by mining operations.

Michael Warren, V.P of the Ag Division of Earth Alive stated, "There is a growing concern regarding the ecological integrity of disturbed mining lands around the world. Revegetating these soils reduces erosion and re-establishes biodiversity. The application of Earth Alive's Soil Activiator™ will help mining sites restore the soil and help to re-introduce biological activity, nutrient cycling, and conserve soil moisture".

"Using both our EA1™ Dust Control technology, and our Soil Activator™ Fertilizer technology in one ecosystem represents a unique opportunity to expand our relationship with TSMC (see Company press release dated Nov. 23, 2016). This soil reclamation project is perfectly aligned with our Company's mission of improving the economic benefits of using environmentally sustainable practices in global mining and agricultural operations", said David Gilmour, CEO of Earth Alive. He concluded by saying that, "The successful outcome of this program is far reaching and has significant potential economic, environmental and health benefits for both the mining companies, and the communities in which they operate around the world".

About Soil Activator™ :

Soil Activator™ is a patent-pending biofertilizer and biostimulant designed for organic and conventional agriculture. It is composed of a blend of naturally-occurring soil microorganisms with a proprietary synergistic active. It does not contain genetically modified organisms or chemically synthesized materials. The multiple modes of action offered by Earth Alive Soil ActivatorTM produce more vigorous growth and higher yields, resulting in more sustainable agricultural practices and increased profitability for growers.

About EA1™:

EA1 is a patent-pending microbial dust control technology that abates dust by using specifically selected microbial strains to aggregate dust particles in the soil and preven them from becoming airborne. The EA1™ microbial dust control technology is the only organically approved dust control product in the world. It reduces water use by upwards of 80%, and it eliminates the need to use harsh chemicals to abate dust. EA1 poses no risk to the environment at large, or for ground water sources. EA1™ generates substantial cost savings for mining operations, and allows these operations to control dust more efficiently, with an environmentally sustainable approach.

About Tata Steel Minerals Canada Limited:

Tata Steel Minerals Canada Limited ("TSMC") is a joint venture established in October 2010 by Tata Steel Ltd. and New Millennium Iron Corp. TSMC is part of Tata Steel Group of companies which is a Fortune 500 company and is among the top producers of steel in the world. Tata Steel Group has over 80,000 employees spread over 5 continents. TSMC is developing iron ore deposits in Quebec and Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry, and 2) dust control for the mining industry.

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" occur. Although Earth Alive believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.