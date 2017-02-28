MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:EAC)(CSE:EAC.CN) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and mining, is pleased to announce that distribution partner Brenntag Colombia is now adding Earth Alive's Soil Activator™ biofertilizer to enhance the efficacy of its liquid fertilizer formulations.

This new combination was a collaborative effort by the two companies in order to enhance the effectiveness of Brenntag Colombia's Agrofeed product line of conventional fertilizers.

Mr. Elkin Mateus, R&D Manager at Brenntag Colombia stated that, "The possibility of mixing Soil Activator™ with our liquid formulations allow us to bring the benefits of Soil Activator™ to our liquid fertilizers. After a shared effort with Earth Alive we have achieved the stability and the compatibility between the Agrofeed liquid formulations and Soil Activator™. I feel very excited to offer to our clients in the flower and vegetables sector our liquid formulations combining the benefits of Agrofeed and Soil Activator™."

The floral industry is a large market for Brenntag in Colombia. Soil Activator™ has proven its value as a stand-alone fertilizer in rose production farms in Ecuador (See press release dated February 6, 2017) and in Colombia. With this new formulation, Brenntag Colombia now offers a differentiated and innovative product in what are typically commodity fertilizer sales. Soil Activator™ bio fertilizer is also currently used in large banana, palm oil and mango plantations in Colombia.

Mr. Michael Warren, Vice President of the Agriculture Division for Earth Alive said, "The use of Earth Alive's Soil Activator™ as a stand-alone biofertilizer is growing and becoming a best practice with many producers around the world. In both Latin America and Africa, Soil Activator™ is being used to enhance the performance of conventional fertilizers with great results".

He further added, "Brenntag Colombia will now be able to facilitate the adoption of Soil Activator™ by eliminating additional steps for farming operations that use liquid fertilization methods. Our Soil Activator™ benefits all types of crops and gives Brenntag a significant competitive advantage in Colombia's liquid fertilizer market". Mr. Warren concluded by saying that "We are very pleased with this development as this new use of our technology opens up additional broad markets for Soil Activator™."

About Flowers in Colombia:

Colombia is the second largest exporter of cut flowers in the world by having the 15% of the share market after Netherlands1; the Andean country has more than 1.600 varieties such roses, chrysanthemum, carnations amongst others that are exported to 90 countries2. The flowers sector produces between USD $950 and USD $1400 million dollars every year3, it generates more than 130.000 formal jobs in rural areas from which 60% of employees are woman4. Although US is the main destination for Colombian flowers, organic growth of flowers consumption in China and Europe markets make the flowers sector an attractive niche where Colombia is a major player due to his specialized expertise and its strategic geographic features located in 2.600 above the sea level near the equatorial line that makes flowers develop longer steams, larges buds and more intensive colors5.

