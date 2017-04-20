Earth Alive's Mocha Initiative Yielding Positive Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:EAC)(CSE:EAC.CN) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and mining, is pleased to report that its Mocha Initiative is already generating positive outcomes for farmers in Ivory Coast.

The Mocha Initiative was launched in November 2016 as a research and communication platform designed to improve sustainable production methods for coffee and cocoa growers in Africa and Latin America. Earth Alive is currently working with 11 cooperative and farms throughout the Ivory Coast, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Ethiopia.

Some of the first applications of the Initiative were installed in the Ivory Coast on cocoa trees, and growers there have already been reporting excellent results. Nzore Eby, a Mocha Initiative grower in the Sud Comoé region, reported that the treated trees in his trial generated on average an additional US$486/ha in revenue, an increase he attributed to the significantly larger pods produced and the fact that treated trees generated three harvests per year compared to only one in the untreated area.

"Since using Earth Alive's Soil Activator, I've noticed that the harvest came sooner. My treated cocoa trees have been harvested three times, which is amazing. Their leaves are much greener and bigger, and they shine," stated Mr. Eby. "This product is revolutionary," he concluded.

Responding to this latest report, Michael K. Warren, VP Global Operations, Agriculture Solutions, stated, "The Mocha Initiative was launched for exactly this purpose. We know that healthy soil biology is crucial for agricultural production, and these early results reinforce our belief that Earth Alive can bring value and sustainability to cocoa and coffee growers around the world."

The Mocha Initiative continues to enlist new participants, and the next round of Mocha Test Kits is expected to ship to Peru in May. Information and updates about the Initiative can be found online at www.earthalivect.com/mocha.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry, and 2) dust control for the mining industry.

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

