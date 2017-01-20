Earth Friendly Products Receives California's Highest Environmental Honor

CYPRESS, CA--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Earth Friendly Products, the maker of ECOS™ environmentally friendly cleaning products, has earned California's highest environmental honor, the Governor's Environmental & Economic Leadership Award (GEELA). Earth Friendly Products, one of twelve California organizations recognized this year, received the honor on Thursday at the California Environmental Protection Agency office in Sacramento.

The GEELA acknowledges individuals, organizations and businesses that "demonstrate exceptional leadership and make notable, voluntary contributions toward conserving California's precious resources, protecting and enhancing the environment, building public-private partnerships and strengthening the state economy."

A prior GEELA recipient in 2010, Earth Friendly Products received this year's award in the category of Sustainable Practices, Communities or Facilities. The company was recognized for its pioneering efforts in sustainable manufacturing that integrate environmental values and the conservation of natural resources.

"We are honored to be recognized with the Governor's Award," said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, president and CEO. "I'm very proud of our entire team at Earth Friendly Products who have worked so hard to achieve carbon neutrality, water neutrality and Platinum Zero Waste certification at all four of our facilities across the U.S. This award is a wonderful way to kick off the year as we celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2017."

Dr. Nadereh Afsharmanesh, vice president of sustainability and education, says the company has a long-standing commitment to achieving the governor's environmental goals. Dr. Afsharmanesh designs and implements the company's sustainability programs, and she says there is a growing recognition that environmental protection and economic growth can go hand in hand. "It's critical that businesses and policymakers in California work together to find sustainability and climate solutions that will make a positive difference for our families, our economy, and our future."

The annual GEELA program is administered by the California Environmental Protection Agency and the Natural Resources Agency, in partnership with the Department of Food and Agriculture, Business, Transportation and Housing Agency, California Integrated Waste Management Board, and the State and Consumer Services Agency.

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS

Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products is the maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly cleaners that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS™ cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, free of dyes, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Earth Friendly Products is a primary manufacturer that makes its own products in sustainable manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. The company has received many awards for its innovations in safer green chemistry, including the U.S. EPA's coveted Safer Choice Partner of the Year. All Earth Friendly Products facilities are carbon neutral, water neutral and Zero Waste Platinum certified, saving over 53 million pounds of carbon dioxide annually and diverting over 95% of all waste from landfills and incineration through recycling and reuse. Earth Friendly Products is committed to making green cleaning both effective and affordable. ECOS™, Baby ECOS™, ECOS for Pets! and ECOS™ Pro cleaners are available at selected major retailers throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online at www.ecos.com and www.babyecos.com.