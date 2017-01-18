EarthCam Announces Acquisition of Construction Camera Company siteisight

Introduces new ways to support Middle East Market at World of Concrete

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - EarthCam, the global leader in construction camera technology and services, acquires siteisight, a construction webcam company based in Sterling, VA. The acquisition further enhances EarthCam's ability to deliver the latest in live streaming video technology to more clients in more places around the world.

Founded in 2005 by Ziad Kassis, siteisight grew to become a top provider of construction webcam solutions to commercial and government clients. Built on technology research Kassis was conducting for his PhD, the company enjoys strong brand recognition, especially in the Middle East. By providing both cameras and storage solutions, siteisight gives project owners a secure way to have a virtual presence on their jobsites.

"EarthCam started the construction camera industry and is now in a unique position to further lengthen its lead in innovative technology, geographic coverage and impressive client list," said Ziad Kassis, Founder of siteisight. "Brian (CEO & Founder of EarthCam) is not only a brilliant guy who eats and breathes the technology, but he's also a wonderful human being. This, along with EarthCam's strong business model, was a key factor for me when deciding to sell my company."

"The entire team at EarthCam is very excited about joining with siteisight. We welcome the opportunity to share our skills and capabilities to create value for siteisight's existing clients," said Brian Cury, CEO & Founder of EarthCam. "Today's announcement continues our commitment to partner with the best. Ziad and his team bring immeasurable experience that will only serve to benefit our future growth."

Starting off 2017 with a strong partnership is in strategic line with EarthCam's plans to continue to deliver the highest quality products and services to project teams. This week, EarthCam is demonstrating some of its top construction camera technology at exhibit C3542 during World of Concrete. Visitors will see the GigapixelCam X10 camera system that was used to document the new Minnesota Vikings Stadium and is currently used by the project team on Hudson Yards in New York City. There will also be live demonstrations of EarthCam's Mobile StreamCam 4K, a battery-powered, wireless live video webcam that is versatile enough to document a project from foundation to finish, both exterior and interior.

Learn how to use EarthCam's innovative webcam technology to document your current and future projects at World of Concrete Exhibit #C3542 or visit www.earthcam.net/woc to schedule a demonstration.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and photography documentation for corporate and government clients in major cities around the world. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution cameras available, including the world's first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patent-pending technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events across the globe. In 2015, EarthCam documented $221 billion of construction projects. The company is headquartered in Northern New Jersey and maintains 12 additional offices worldwide.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: 9/11 Memorial Museum, Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Barclays Center, Statue of Liberty and Washington Monument Restorations, New NY Bridge, LaGuardia Airport, The Jeddah Tower, Panama Canal Expansion, Smithsonian Institution Restoration, Brickell City Centre, Minnesota Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium, San Diego New Central Library, Qatar Rail, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Levi's Stadium and National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Learn more about EarthCam's innovative solutions at http://www.earthcam.net/.

