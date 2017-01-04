PureSwitch works with Apple HomeKit to allow you to switch household appliances on and off using your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

IRWINDALE, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - PureGear today launched its new PureSwitch Wireless Smart Plug, allowing you to control household electronics, such as a lamp, small space heater or fan, using Apple's Home app on your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch or using your voice with Siri.

PureSwitch works with the free PureSwitch app and connects to your existing Wi-Fi using the enabled smart energy module. Its unique built-in USB charge port can conveniently charge another device at the same time.

With the PureSwitch App, you can:

Create custom scenes to control one or multiple appliances from different zones with one single tap

Establish and control specific zones, such as the basement, downstairs, and upstairs

Set up rules to turn scenes ON/OFF per your schedule

"According to a 2014 Gartner report, by 2022 a typical family home could contain 500 smart home devices. That said, PureGear is looking ahead to smart home and connected car technology to fuel our growth," said Solomon Chen, CEO of PureGear. "We were thoughtful and deliberate in developing the PureGear PureSwitch Wireless Smart Plug; our intent was to create the easiest solution to help people manage their home life anytime, anywhere. That's why we are excited to add Apple HomeKit support to ensure seamless functionality of PureSwitch with your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch."

PureSwitch will be available for pre-orders on www.pure-gear.com starting January 16, 2017. PureGear PureSwitch Wireless Smart Plug will retail for $39.99.

The PureGear PureSwitch will be demonstrated at CES 2017 Booth 9117, which runs January 5-8, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About PureGear

At PureGear, we believe wireless technology should simplify your life, not weigh it down. This is why we design reliable mobile device accessories that complement today's demanding, on-the-go lifestyles that make sense for work or play. We're also committed to providing you with premium quality at an affordable price. With this in mind, it is our goal to enrich your everyday mobile experiences while respecting your wallet and our world.

