East Africa Metals Intersects 20 metres grading 4.7 grams per tonne gold and 4.7 grams per tonne silver at Da Tambuk, continues intersecting high grade gold intervals during infill drilling in Ethiopia; identifies extension to mineralization at Mato Bula

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EAM) ("East Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce newly received results from on-going diamond drilling at the Adyabo Project in Ethiopia. Four holes have been completed at Da Tambuk, as part of a detailed infill program in the central area of the resource, and results for a total of eleven holes have been received from the Mato Bula south 40m x40m infill drill program.

Highlight intersections include:

At Da Tambuk - 20.00 metres grading 4.70 grams per tonne gold, and 4.7 grams per tonne silver, from 105.00 metres drill depth (ADD025);

At Da Tambuk - 8.61 metres grading 7.38 grams per tonne gold, and 23.1 grams per tonne silver, from 101.39 metres drill depth (ADD026);

At Mato Bula - 5.72 metres grading 6.06 grams per tonne gold, from 50.78 metres drill depth (WMD066), and;

At Mato Bula - 23.00 metres grading 1.27 grams per tonne gold, 0.51% copper, 6.1 grams per tonne silver, and 0.60% zinc, including 4.00 metres grading 4.54 grams per tonne gold, 0.70% copper, 6.5 grams per tonne silver, and 0.09% zinc, from 185.30 metres drill depth (WMD069).

Mato Bula Deposit diamond drilling

Work continues on upgrading the existing mineral resource at the Mato Bula deposit and infill drilling is on-going. The current diamond drilling is concentrated on defining the Upper and Main Lodes of the southern section of the deposit. The lodes comprise two near-vertically dipping mineralized horizons situated roughly 30 metres apart within the presently defined deposit resource.

At the southernmost extent of the resource, the Upper Lode metal contents host demonstrably more significant concentrations of copper, silver, and zinc within a wider sulphidic mineralized zone, and locally exhibit exhalative textures. The most recent drilling has extended this new mineralized zone, both lateral to the south and to depth, and the zone remains open in both directions (see Upper Lode-VMS extension zone). It is anticipated that the currently planned IP survey will assist in defining the spatial nature and extent of this newly identified zone of mineralization at depth.

The present drill program is scheduled for completion in early May, with final results expected near the end of Q2 2017.

Da Tambuk and Mato Bula diamond drill intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) 1 Gold g/t2,3 Copper % Silver g/t Zinc % Local Azimuth Dip Prospect ADD025 105.00 125.00 20.00 4.70 0.20 4.7 0.26 87 -51 Da Tambuk including 115.00 120.00 5.00 13.80 0.10 7.3 0.36 ADD026 92.00 95.81 3.81 2.88 0.32 5.5 0.07 87 -49 Da Tambuk 98.49 110.00 11.51 5.60 0.31 21.3 0.75 including 101.39 110.00 8.61 7.38 0.33 23.1 0.73 ADD027 82.50 85.00 2.50 2.43 0.39 3.8 0.06 88 -49 Da Tambuk 88.80 94.00 5.20 0.78 0.09 4.3 0.34 110.00 114.00 4.00 1.11 0.08 4.0 0.37 ADD028 87.00 103.54 16.54 2.63 0.08 2.0 0.07 85 -46 Da Tambuk 115.00 118.00 3.00 2.15 0.05 2.4 0.20 130.00 133.00 3.00 0.79 0.02 1.8 0.22 WMD065 36.58 47.00 10.42 0.97 0.23 0.50 0.0 270 -47 Mato Bula 105.00 112.59 7.59 1.82 0.64 10.1 1.02 WMD066 50.78 56.50 5.72 6.06 0.28 0.7 0.03 270 -47 Mato Bula 86.50 96.25 9.75 1.10 0.27 4.5 0.06 WMD067 19.81 23.86 4.05 1.76 0.01 2.2 0.00 270 -66 Mato Bula 65.09 68.09 3.00 1.79 0.68 2.0 0.05 WMD068 94.00 96.00 2.00 5.48 0.83 1.7 0.00 270 -47 Mato Bula 109.00 119.00 10.00 1.93 0.90 10.8 0.71 including 112.39 117.00 4.61 3.59 1.47 18.7 1.29 WMD069 162.30 185.30 23.00 1.27 0.51 6.1 0.60 270 -50 Mato Bula including 175.30 179.30 4.00 4.54 0.70 6.5 0.09 WMD070 152.90 158.50 5.60 0.82 0.34 3.6 0.21 270 -49 Mato Bula WMD071 267.43 283.72 16.29 0.98 0.58 9.6 0.88 270 -54 Mato Bula WMD072 79.67 97.33 17.66 1.63 0.77 1.1 0.00 270 -50 Mato Bula including 94.92 97.33 2.41 9.30 4.41 5.0 0.00 WMD073 46.80 54.50 7.70 3.75 0.38 0.9 0.00 270 -47 Mato Bula 59.50 65.00 5.50 2.09 1.05 1.2 0.00 WMD074 216.60 237.00 20.40 1.09 0.43 12.8 0.61 270 -62 Mato Bula including 223.30 229.00 5.70 2.41 0.52 11.6 0.47 WMD075 62.30 66.50 4.20 0.92 0.47 1.2 0.00 270 -47 Mato Bula 77.25 85.67 8.42 0.56 0.34 6.5 0.97 97.83 120.54 22.71 0.42 0.35 5.0 0.16

1 True thicknesses are interpreted as 60-90% of stated intervals.

2 No topcut has been used on analyses

3 Intervals use a 0.3 gram per tonne gold cutoff value

Diagrams illustrating recent drilling results are attached and available on the website.

Quality Control

The planning, execution, and monitoring of East Africa's drilling and quality control programs at the Harvest and Adyabo Projects has been conducted under the supervision of Jeff Heidema, P.Geo., East Africa's Vice President Exploration. Mr. Heidema is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the geological information contained in this news release. Diamond drilling was coordinated by East Africa's contract geologists who also managed the preparation, logging, and sampling of core and rock samples, in addition to carrying out bulk density measurements. During sampling, quality control standards and blanks were introduced at pre-determined intervals to monitor laboratory performance. A system of field, reject, and pulp sample duplicates was also incorporated, as were specific programs of re-assaying and umpire lab assaying to both monitor laboratory performance and also characterize potential mineralization; all consistent with industry best practice.

Drill core samples have undergone preliminary preparation at the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories facility in Ankara, Turkey, and are crushed to 80% passing 10 mesh, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh (PRP70-1KG package). Analyses are conducted at both the Turkey facility and the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada, with diamond drill core analyses utilizing Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-ES for base metal and silver analyses (AQ370 package), and Infill sample program utilizing Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-MS/ICP-ES (AQ270 package) for base metal and silver analyses. Gold analyses are conducted at the Turkey Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories facility via Fire Assay Fusion with AA finish, and gravimetric analyses are completed for over-limit samples (FA430, FA530-Au packages).

Information recorded from diamond drill core assaying was integrated using industry standard data management software (Maxwell Datashed).

More information on the Company can be viewed at the Company's website: www.eastafricametals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/23/11G136641/Mato_Bula_Upper_LongSection-27382f980cbc861f8065dc2e878e9a1c.pdf

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/23/11G136641/Mato_Bula_Drill_Collar_Map-dc02c65591aeb2059e0b1f873360618c.pdf

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/23/11G136641/MB_Main_Long_Section-eeaef11a951ba77c9eb1e25875e8960e.pdf

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/23/11G136641/DT_Long_Section-b05a8bfc3bfba0ca98b203db0cc9fdbf.pdf

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/23/11G136641/Da_Tambuk_Drill_Collar_Map-c8fa73df62daa7589d2540099aacceb7.pdf