East Africa Metals Provides Corporate Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EAM) ("East Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for on-going exploration and resource definition on the Adyabo and Harvest Projects in Ethiopia.

Diamond Drilling

Harvest Project follow-up diamond drilling on the VTEM09, Lihamat, and Mayshehagne prospects was completed in mid-January, and all samples have been shipped to Bureau Veritas for preparation and analyses. Results are anticipated for the end of Q1 2017.

In total, drilling included five holes (369 metres) at VTEM09, four holes (381 metres) at Lihamat, and four holes (314 metres) at Mayshehagne.

This work was completed as follow-up to successful previously released results, including;

at VTEM09, 10.21m @ 3.97 g/t Au, 3.16% Cu, 87 g/t Ag, 3.82% Zn (see news release dated July 23, 2013),

at Mayshehagne, 20.70m @ 1.03 g/t Au, 5.00% Cu,, 31 g/t Ag, 8.20% Zn (see news release dated August 8, 2012),

at Lihamat, 4m @ 111.6 g/t Au (see news release dated September 14, 2015).

*Original holes and qualifying data released August 8, 2012, July 23, 2013, and September 14, 2015. Minor variance may occur due to QAQC interval adjustments.

At Adyabo, four diamond drill holes have been completed at each of the Da Tambuk and Mato Bula deposits, to detail the main core area of mineralization of existing Indicated Resources. Additionally, a 4,500 metre infill drilling program was initiated in January at Mato Bula to further define and delineate the existing resource south of the Silica Hill area.

Additional Exploration Activity

Preparations are underway to initiate a staged I.P. survey over the Mato Bula deposit starting in March, with the aim of profiling existing mineralization and using derived data to identify additional targets for drill testing.

Project Tenure

East Africa Metals currently has a Mining Licence application filed for the Terakimti Oxide deposit at Harvest. Exploration licence extensions have been filed for exploration ground at both the Harvest and Adyabo Adi Dairo licences with the goal of retaining additional prospects outside of current defined resources that warrant assessment for potential inclusion into the building resource base on the Company's Ethiopian East Africa projects.

Additional information on the Company can be viewed at the Company's website: www.eastafricametals.com.

Jeff Heidema, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a Qualified Person under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

