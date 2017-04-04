East Asia Minerals Appointment of CFO and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - East Asia Minerals Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:EAS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Davis as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") who replaces Michael Nayyar who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Davis, CPA, CA, is a partner of Cross Davis & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, a firm focused on providing accounting and management services for public companies. His experience includes CFO positions at several companies listed on the TSXV and CSE and senior management positions, including Appleby as an Assistant Financial Controller, Davidson & Company LLP as an Auditor, and Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. as Accounting Manager.

CEO, Terry Filbert, said, "I am delighted to have someone of Scott's experience and expertise join our Company. He has a depth of experience working with similar publicly-listed companies and I believe he will complement our team in our efforts to move the Company forward."

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate amount of 600,000 stock options to employees, consultants and independent directors of the company in accordance of the provisions of the company's stock option plan, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a five-year period.

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION

Terry Filbert, CEO

