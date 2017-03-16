East Asia Minerals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - East Asia Minerals Corporation (TSX VENTURE:EAS) ("East Asia" or the "Corporation") announces that effective March 17, 2017, the Corporation will consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares held (the "Consolidation"). The consolidated common shares of the Corporation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 17, 2017.

The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders at the Corporation's Special Meeting held on March 6, 2017. As of date hereof, the Corporation has 262,679,439 common shares issued and outstanding, and the Corporation will have approximately 26,267,973 common shares issued and outstanding post-consolidation. The Corporation's new CUSIP number is 270541303 and new ISIN number is CA2705413037.

A Letter of Transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to the shareholders of the Corporation.

All shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-consolidated common shares along with a properly completed Letter of Transmittal to the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), in Vancouver, British Columbia, all in accordance with the instructions provided in the Letter of Transmittal. Additional copies of the Letter of Transmittal can be obtained through Computershare (Shareholder Services 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail to corporateactions@computershare.com). All shareholders who submit a duly completed Letter of Transmittal along with their respective pre-consolidated common share certificate(s) to Computershare, will receive a post-consolidated common share certificate.

This press release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content.

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION

Terrence Filbert

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.