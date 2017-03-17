East Coast Seafood Group Partners with SafetyChain Software to Support Best-in-Class Food Safety & Quality Operations

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of real-time food safety & quality management solutions, is delighted to announce that East Coast Seafood Group, a state-of-the-art seafood processor and global force in the worldwide distribution of seafood has partnered with SafetyChain Software to more effectively manage their company's best-in-class food safety and quality operations.

With multiple facilities located in both the United States and Canada, East Coast Seafood Group will leverage SafetyChain's food safety and quality assurance (FSQA) automation solutions to achieve greater visibility and standardization across their FSQA operations at five facilities located in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Brunswick, helping to streamline stakeholder communications and more efficiently:

Ensure all Food Safety, Quality, and Supplier tasks are completed in accordance with their rigorous compliance program

Go paperless by utilizing mobile tablets and apps to enable operators to capture FSQA data

Ensure compliance and audit-readiness for a wide-range of US and Canadian accreditations and regulatory and non-regulatory bodies, including USDA, GFSI-BRC, NOAA, and CFIA

Leverage a centralized, online system for real-time reporting, data trending, and continuous improvement initiatives

Commented Robert Blais, Chief Operating Officer, East Coast Seafood Group, "East Coast Seafood Group is proud of our commitment to high quality products and sustainable business practices. Our partnership with SafetyChain enables us to achieve greater visibility, transparency, and control across our food safety and quality operations and we are excited to leverage SafetyChain's best-in-class food safety and quality management solutions."

Jill Bender, SafetyChain Software's Vice President of Marketing, commented, "We are very pleased to partner with East Coast Seafood Group and support their commitment to FSQA best practices and the highest quality and safety standards. We look forward to working with East Coast Seafood to help them achieve greater visibility and efficiencies across their food safety and quality operations."

About East Coast Seafood Group

Started in 1981, ECSG subsidiaries include East Coast Seafood, one of the largest providers of North American live lobster, Seatrade International which operates scallop and fin-fish processing plants in Lakeville and New Bedford, Massachusetts and sells products throughout the United States and Europe, Maine Fair Trade Lobster of Gouldsboro, Maine, which operates the largest lobster processing facility in the state, Garbo Lobster of Groton, Connecticut, Hancock, Maine and Nova Scotia, and Paturel International Co., which operates live lobster and lobster processing facilities in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Canada. http://www.eastcoastseafood.com/

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain's suite of solutions -- Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Sanitization & Materials Loss -- help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries, and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain -- suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and food service/retail. www.safetychain.com