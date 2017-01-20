Eastmain to Exhibit and Present at the Metals Investor Forum, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference and the AME Round Up

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Eastmain Resources Inc. ("Eastmain" or the "Company") (TSX:ER) welcomes you to meet with management in Vancouver from Friday January 20, to Thursday January 26 at the Metals Investor Forum, the 2017 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference and the AME Roundup 2017.

After a year of transition and evolution at Eastmain, and a strong and positive start to 2017 for gold and gold equities, the Company is excited to have the opportunity to showcase its three active projects being advanced in James Bay, Quebec.

Eastmain President and CEO, Claude Lemasson will provide a short corporate update presentation at both the Metals Investor Forum and the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

Metals Investor Forum:

Friday January 20 and Saturday January 21

CEO Presentation: Saturday at 3:20 pm

Rosewood Georgia Hotel

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Sunday January 22 and Monday January 23

CEO Presentation: Sunday at 11:20 in Workshop #1

Booth 702

Vancouver Convention Centre West

AME Round Up: Core Shack

Wednesday January 25 and Thursday January 26

Booth 1018

Vancouver Convention Centre East

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER)

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company with 100% interest in the Eau Claire and Eastmain Mine gold deposits, both of which are located within the James Bay District of Quebec. Clearwater, host of the Eau Claire deposit, is the Company's core asset with access to superior infrastructure in a favourable mining jurisdiction. The Company also owns the historic Eastmain Mine property as well as a pipeline of exploration projects in this new Canadian mining district, including being a partner in the Éléonore South Joint Venture.