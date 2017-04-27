Eastmain Reports Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Eastmain Resources Inc. ("Eastmain" or the "Company") (TSX:ER) has released the voting results from its annual general meeting held Thursday April 27, 2017, in Toronto, Ontario, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements.

A total of 87,233,762 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 49.73% of the issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the business before the meeting, being the appointment of Stern & Lovrics LLP as Auditors of the Corporation and the election of all director nominees as shown in the table below.

Director Percentage of votes in favour Laurence Curtis 84.14 % Michael Hoffman 84.14 % Claude Lemasson 96.39 % Blair Schultz 96.44 % Hervé Thiboutot 96.39 %

In addition, at the Meeting, the shareholders also (i) reappointed Stern & Lovrics, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation; and (ii) approved a restricted share unit plan for the Corporation, all as further set forth in the Circular and the press release of the Company dated April 19, 2017 (the "Press Release"). Further details of the matters considered and approved at the Meeting are contained in the Circular and Press Release, each of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER)

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company with 100% interest in the Eau Claire and Eastmain Mine gold deposits, both of which are located within the James Bay District of Quebec. Clearwater, host of the Eau Claire deposit, is the Company's core asset with access to superior infrastructure in a favourable mining jurisdiction. Eastmain also holds a pipeline of exploration projects in this new Canadian mining district, including being a partner in the Éléonore South Joint Venture.

Forward-Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or timing of future plans, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the potential success of the Company's future exploration and development strategies. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Eastmain, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the availability of financing, timely completion of proposed studies and technical reports, and risks associated with the exploration, development and mining industry generally such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in interest rates, safety and security, political, social or economic developments, environmental risks, insurance risks, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, personnel relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of Mineral Resources, contests over property title, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions, used in the preparations of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.