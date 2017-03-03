Eastmain to Exhibit at the Core Shack (#3100) and Present at the PDAC Convention 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER) ("Eastmain" or the "Company") welcomes you to meet with management during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2017 Convention held March 5 - 8, 2017, at the Metro Convention Centre South Building in Toronto.

Core Shack: Booth: #3100 Session B (Tuesday and Wednesday) Corporate Presentation: Claude Lemasson, President and CEO Tuesday March 7 @ 3:40pm Session in Room 803: Gold Development 2

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER)

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company with 100% interest in the Eau Claire and Eastmain Mine gold deposits, both of which are located within the James Bay District of Quebec. Clearwater, host of the Eau Claire deposit, is the Company's core asset with access to superior infrastructure in a favourable mining jurisdiction. Eastmain also holds a pipeline of exploration projects in this new Canadian mining district, including being a partner in the Éléonore South Joint Venture.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Eastmain, including, but not limited to details and timing of exploration programs of Eastmain currently proposed for 2016, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.