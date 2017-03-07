EastNets 14th Annual Conference 2017: Expanding Horizons

NEW YORK, NY and DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - EastNets, a global innovator of Anti-Money Laundering and payments technology, will be holding its 14th Annual Conference from 7 to 9 March, 2017, at the Grand Millennium Amman hotel in Jordan.

The event is an opportunity to share insights between EastNets' teams, channel and tech partners, resellers, and compliance experts.

"Growth: It's Our Choice" is the focus for 2017. This year's slogan encapsulates EastNets' forward thinking and sets the tone for its roadmap this year.

"Every year we look forward to our annual conference because it delivers the roadmap for the year's journey. The conference is where we get our best insights on where we are now, where we're going and how we want to go there. This year is even more special, considering when the dramatic changes in the compliance industry and regulatory landscape are put into perspective," says Hazem Mulhim, EastNets CEO.

Highlights at the conference include Keynote speeches by high profile compliance experts.

One Keynote speaker is former FBI Agent Gregory Coleman, who was the lead FBI Special Agent that brought down Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker and fraudster made infamous by the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street."

The other Keynote speaker is His Excellency Dr. Nasser Saidi, President & Founder Nasser Saidi & Associates. Dr. Saidi had formerly held the positions Chief Economist and Head of External Relations of Dubai International Financial Centre. He is also the Founder of the Hawkamah-Institute for Corporate Governance and the Mudara Institute of Directors; and was also their Executive Director. Dr. Saidi also served as Lebanon's Former Minister of Economy & Trade and Minister of Industry.

The agenda will include presentations about EastNets' 2020 strategy, as well as workshops and training sessions conducted by sales and marketing expert Bob Apollo.

Established in 1984, EastNets, a multi-award winner, has carved substantial presence in global financial markets. Its main product categories include advanced solutions for financial compliance, payments, cloud financial operations and consulting.

About EastNets

EastNets® is a global innovator and provider of compliance and payments solutions in the Financial Services industry. Over the past 30 years, EastNets has built distinctive expertise to develop and implement standardized payment solutions, anti-financial-crime and risk management solutions.

EastNets' 1000-client base includes some of the largest global financial institutions. They rely on its solutions and professional services. The company serves over 300 companies and financial institutions for the SWIFT connectivity and compliance solution, made available as a service through its fully managed service bureaus.

