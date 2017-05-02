Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces Signing LOI For The Acquisition Of Revenue Producing, Israel Based Therapeutics Company, Herbs Of Kedem

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTC : EAPH) announces it has signed an LOI for the acquisition of revenue producing, Israel based therapeutics company, Herbs of Kedem.

Herbs of Kedem is an Israeli based company with sales in excess of $2,200,000 US and healthy profit margins with a current net profit of approximately $1,500,000 US with minimal marketing exposure. Herbs of Kedem currently has a total of 10 adult skin care and anti-aging products, 5 hair care and hair loss products, 4 foot and nail care products, 16 skin care products, 6 respiratory tract treatment products and 4 food supplement products. Herbs of Kedem therapeutic natural products with its main ingredients being sourced from the Dead Sea and with distribution channels through many European and recently forged North American distributors, Easton believes the revenue capabilities of these products can grow exponentially as the quality is unmatched. Most of the products including its hair restoration product to treat male pattern baldness have undergone clinical trials. Easton expects to soon announce testing and sales trials of certain products in select stores at a Canadian Retail Pharmacy Chain, Shoppers Drug Mart, with over 1,253 locations in Canada. Additional updates on the proposed acquisition of Herbs Of Kadem will be announced as they become available.

This potential acquisition would be deemed the second recent acquisition by Easton of a revenue producing company following the closing of iBliss, Inc. and its vaporizer and its consumer health products.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica SA de C.V. and together, own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products from Common Sense Of Israel, along with two generic cancer drugs, Paclitaxel and Docetaxel from BioLyse Pharma of St. Catherine's Ontario, Canada. Easton has also entered the e-liquids and e-vaporizer market through the acquisition of revenue generating company, iBliss, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope", "positive", "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are expressed, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals would be classified as speculative and may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.