Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces Signing NDA and Starts Negotiations For Acquisition

Joint Venture With Producer of Crop Protection, Fertilizer and Plant Wash Products Company Vital for Medical Marijuana and Other Agricultural Uses

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EAPH) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-disclosure / confidentiality agreement with a Producer of Crop Protection, Fertilizer and Plant Wash Products Company based in Israel.

Easton has signed non-disclosure agreement and has started negotiations with a high level meeting planned with the Israeli based company this week to discuss possible acquisition / joint venture / distribution agreements between the two companies. The Israeli based company produces products leveraging the beneficial characteristics of desert plants and has developed a family of natural, nontoxic products based on extracts of indigenous plants in the Judean Desert to protect crops against damage from insects. Desert plants are well known for their unique characteristics. Extracts from desert plants have been used for centuries in natural medicine as anti-inflammatories for the treatment of skin problems and for treating other health conditions.

These products are vital for the protection of crops for medical marijuana producers as well as for various agricultural farmers. The company is expected to reach $20 million in sales per year in the next three years, with sales increasing thereafter with the production of medical marijuana and legalization in various countries around the world. Easton will be disclosing more information after its meeting later this week.

In other news, Easton expects a second purchase order to be received from Gedeon Richter for "Gynofit".

Easton also expects to receive a proposal later this week from a multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical company for the distribution of its VS-Sense OTC product in Mexico, which is a product currently being distributed in Europe by multi-national pharmaceutical company, Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Easton is very near to signing a sub-distribution agreement for a possible third product with a second multi-national pharmaceutical company for Mexico and other parts of Latin America.

Other acquisition targets are also being negotiated with announcements pending.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica SA de C.V. and together, own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products from Common Sense of Israel, along with two generic cancer drugs, Paclitaxel and Docetaxel from BioLyse Pharma of St. Catherine's Ontario, Canada. Easton recently acquired revenue generating producer of e-vaporizer liquids iBliss Inc. and will be expanding into consumer health products.

For More Information On Easton and Affiliated Company's Visit:

https://iblissvapor.com/

http://www.eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com

http://www.bmvmedica.net

http://ecigmarkets.com

http://finance.yahoo.com/q?s=eaph

https://twitter.com/eastonpharma

Safe Harbor

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope", "positive", "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are expressed, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals would be classified as speculative and may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.