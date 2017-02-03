Easton Pharmaceuticals and BMV Medica Announces First Shipment of Gynofit To Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company, Gedeon Richter, Towards Its Purchase Order, Has Been Received For February 16th Product Launch in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 3, 2017) - Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EAPH) announces after having received initial payment towards product purchase order from pharmaceutical multi-national Gedeon Richter's Plc subsidiary - Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V., the first shipment of "Gynofit" bacterial vaginosis treatment has been shipped and received in Mexico in preparation of its product launch in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for February 16th.

Gedeon Richter will be showcasing the products as it launches its marketing and sales program with a steadily increasing marketing budget over the next 3 years. Easton / BMV will provide sales figures and projections sometime in the next quarter.

"Gynofit" is a natural product treatment for women diagnosed with BV (Bacterial Vaginosis), a condition that affects nearly all women at some point in their lives and is one of the most common reasons for gynecological visits by women. In addition, Gynofit will be promoted for help in maintenance of a healthy vaginal flora. As previously announced, the agreement with Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I de C.V. provides for annual minimums in return for granting exclusivity. Gedeon Richter Plc and Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. has committed to a strong marketing plan for Gynofit and its success, which Easton / BMV and Gedeon Richter believe will steadily drive sales in Mexico over the next three years and beyond.

Other News

Easton Pharmaceuticals continues to move forward with its due diligence for the acquisition of revenue generating iBliss Inc., as previously announced and expects to have the transaction completed sometime in the month of February once all terms of the agreement have been agreed to and finalized.

Easton is also confirming that it has entered into negotiations towards acquiring a second revenue generating company possessing strong international sales which could coincide with the closing of iBliss and BMV Medica S.A.

Easton is also in late stage negotiations towards 2 (two) agreements with two 2 (two) medical marijuana companies, one in Jamaica and the other in the US, both expecting to potentially add significant and near term sales to Easton. Updates are expected this month or as they materialize.

Easton also confirms that late stage negotiations are continuing towards Eastons / BMV Medica's other licensed products (VS-Sense, AL-Sense). Detailed updates expected very shortly

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica SA de C.V. and together, own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products from CommonSense of Israel, along with two generic cancer drugs, Paclitaxel and Docetaxel from BioLyse Pharma of St. Catherine's Ontario, Canada.

