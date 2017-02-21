Easton Pharmaceuticals / BMV Medica Announces Successful Product Sales Launch Conference Of Product Gynofit and Additional Distribution of Product AL-Sense (AmnioSense) With Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company Gedeon Richter

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EAPH) and partner, BMV Medica SA, announce successful product launch of "Gynofit" and further announce final stage agreement with multi-national Gedeon Richter for the distribution of Easton / BMV's AL-Sense (AmnioSense) product.

Easton and BMV representatives attended a product sales conference launch, held last week by partner Gedeon Richter and their Mexican / Latin American subsidiary, Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V., at the Hilton Puerto Vallarta. This product sales launch was for the recently signed distribution agreement of Easton / BMV's Gynofit product for Mexico, which Gedeon is commencing. The product sales launch conference was attended by approximately 65 fulltime sales reps as Gedeon Richter allocated considerable resources towards a very detailed and professional sales presentation, which included product packaging, videos, literature and educational material describing BV (Bacterial Vaginosis) and how "Gynofit" can not only treat the condition, but prevent and provide a healthy Vaginal Flora. BV (Bacterial Vaginosis) is projected to affect almost all woman at least once in their lifetime, with many being treated for BV (Bacterial Vaginosis) several times as more awareness and education is gathered on the condition. An estimated 65 full time sales reps are being deployed to sell "Gynofit" throughout Mexico with other Latin American countries expected to soon be introduced. Easton / BMV has now delivered the first PO shipment of "Gynofit" to Gedeon for their product launch.

In the week prior to the "Gynofit" sales launch conference, Easton / BMV met with representatives of multi-national pharmaceutical company, Gedeon Richter, Mexico President in New York City, as part of negotiations to sign an additional exclusive distribution agreement, whereby Gedeon Richter, Mexico, would distribute Easton / BMV's AL-Sense (AmnioSense) product which Easton / BMV hold licensing rights for in Mexico and many other parts of central and South America. These negotiations continued in Puerto Vallarta this past week with an agreement expected to be finalized in the coming days. Gedeon Richter Plc and their Mexican / Latin American subsidiary Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. have provided a proposal to Easton / BMV for distribution of AmnioSense for Mexico. Pricing, packaging, logistics and an estimated launch date of AL-Sense were discussed and agreed to, which would result in an expected launch of AL-Sense for June / July of this year with an anticipated PO to be provided to Easton / BMV in March or April following the signing of the distribution agreement.

AL-Sense (AmnioSense) is an Amniotic Fluid Diagnostic Leak Test which is a patented women's diagnostic product that is currently being sold in the United Kingdom, and has European Approval. It serves a huge market, and the birth rate in Latin America is three times the birth rate in North America and most of Europe. The target market for Easton / BMV has a population exceeding 200 million people. Sales in Latin America for pharmaceutical and diagnostic products are expected to grow at a rate five times that of North America and Europe as a result of a much higher birthrate in the region as well as other factors.

