Easton Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On Acquiring Major Vaporizer and e-Liquids Manufacturer iBliss, Inc.

iBliss's Current Sales Are In the Millions Of Dollars and With An Anticipated Product Launch In New International Markets and Territories In Conjunction With Adequate Marketing Is Projected To Quickly Reach and Surpass $15,000,000 in Sales With Healthy Profit Margins in Excess of 40%

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EAPH) provides an update on its acquisition of revenue producing vaporizer, e-liquids manufacturer and medical marijuana company, iBliss Inc., of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Since the previously announced letter of intent to acquire revenue generating vaporizer manufacturer and medical marijuana company iBliss Inc., both parties have engaged in detailed negotiations to reach terms on a final closing agreement. Negotiations have now reached a stage where both companies are confident enough to expect an executed closing agreement within 1 week. Further information will be made available on a subsequent release when the transaction has been completed.

Long Tran, CEO of iBliss, stated, "Negotiations have unfortunately taken longer than expected, but recent consensus on outstanding issues has made a closing very realistic and is anticipated within a week following the passing of documentation between attorneys."

iBliss is considered a fast growing vaporizer and e-liquids manufacturing company also involved in the medical marijuana industry, possessing surging international sales projected to realistically reach and surpass $15,000,000 per year once its products are launched in new international markets and territories in conjunction with an adequate marketing campaign through agreements executed with local distributors. iBliss currently generates several millions of dollars in sales with healthy margins in excess of 40%. iBliss has had tremendous growth over the past 3 years of being in business, which includes sales throughout North America and recently adding several international markets in Europe, the Middle East and Russia. iBliss possesses in house manufacturing of its own line of e-liquids products in a certified and regulated laboratory which includes a laboratory for medical marijauana. iBliss's sales continue to grow with demand for vaporizers and e-liquids surging internationally. The company intends on launching medical marijuana and consumer health related products through its liquids for use in vaporizers, which expected to also result in substantial growth.

Long Tran, CEO of iBliss, further commented, "We are very excited to be entering into this Agreement with Easton. With the support of Easton's management and use of their proprietary transdermal delivery technology, we will be able to continue our success and rapidly expand our sales internationally and launch our consumer health products through our many e-liquid brands."

For More Detailed Information On iBliss Visit:

https://iblissvapor.com

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica SA de C.V. and together, own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products from CommonSense Of Israel, along with two generic cancer drugs, Paclitaxel and Docetaxel from BioLyse Pharma of St. Catherine's Ontario, Canada.

For More Information On Easton and Affiliated Companies Visit:

http://www.eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com

http://www.bmvmedica.net

http://ecigmarkets.com

http://finance.yahoo.com/q?s=eaph

https://twitter.com/eastonpharma

Safe Harbor

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope", "positive", "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are expressed, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals would be classified as speculative and may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.