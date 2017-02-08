Easton Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On its Licensed Women's Diagnostics Products (VS-Sense, AL-Sense) and Other Updates

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EAPH) provides contract negotiation update on the company's licensed women's diagnostics products (VS-Sense, AL-Sense) and update on its investment in AMFIL.

Easton has been in negotiations for both its licensed AL-Sense and VS-Sense women's diagnostic products which are now considered final late stage negotiations. On Wednesday, February 8th, both BMV Medica and Easton Pharmaceuticals will be meeting in New York City with a multi-billion dollar revenue generating, multi-national pharmaceutical company who have been in negotiations with Easton / BMV and are intent on entering into a distribution agreement for AL-Sense (Amniotic Fluid Test) for Mexico and most of Latin America. A final agreement is imminent between Easton / BMV and the pharmaceutical company in question. Additional detailed updates are expected to be provided shortly.

AL-Sense, also known as the Amniotic Fluid test, is intended for pregnant women, mainly in late-stage pregnancy, to enable them to detect the difference between an Amniotic Fluid leak which would necessitate a doctor's visit (as labour has started) and a simple urine leak. The test may also be used by High Risk pregnant women to monitor for Amniotic Fluid leaks beginning at earlier stages of pregnancy. This test is a state-of the art diagnostic test, which is in the form of a panty liner, and undergoes a simple color change if the wetness experienced by the pregnant woman is caused by an Amniotic Fluid leak. The relatively low cost and ease of use is expected to quickly become the test of choice for both women at home and in hospital use.

This test has been endorsed by NHS (National Health Service) in Britain as part of the NICE report (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence), which indicates that the device can reliably exclude Amniotic Fluid leak as a cause of vaginal wetness in pregnancy, avoiding the need for a speculum examination and its associated discomforts. Using the device in the community could prevent unnecessary referrals to secondary care antenatal day units or maternity triage services for speculum examinations, releasing clinical time. Based on cost modeling, using the test offers significant cost savings. Other countries where the AL-Sense test is being sold include UK, Italy, Japan, China, Israel, Australia and several other countries. The product is currently being registered in the USA and Canada.

Other News and Updates

Easton Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that its investment in AMFIL Technologies, made in 2014 is performing well and will provide Easton with a substantial return on investment. Amfil have recently finalized and acquired a revenue generating acquisition that is projecting over $10 Million in revenue with many other positive updates to follow, which includes its grozone technology for use in medical marijuana facilities. Additional updates on AMFIL are expected shortly.

In other news, after having received an initial payment towards product purchase from pharmaceutical multi-national Gedeon Richter Plc's subsidiary -- Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. -- the first shipment of "Gynofit" bacterial vaginosis treatment has been received in Mexico in preparation of its product launch in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for February 16th. Easton / BMV will be attending the product launch and will provide updates at that time on its website and through its twitter page.

Gedeon Richter will be showcasing the products as it launches its marketing and sales program with a steadily increasing marketing budget over the next 3 years. Easton / BMV will provide sales figures and projections sometime in the next quarter.

"Gynofit" is a natural product treatment for women diagnosed with BV (Bacterial Vaginosis), a condition that affects nearly all women at some point in their lives and is one of the most common reasons for gynecological visits by women. In addition, Gynofit will be promoted for help in maintenance of a healthy vaginal flora. As previously announced, the agreement with Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I de C.V. provides for annual minimums in return for granting exclusivity. Gedeon Richter Plc and Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. has committed to a strong marketing plan for Gynofit and its success, which Easton / BMV and Gedeon Richter believe will steadily drive sales in Mexico over the next three years and beyond.

Easton is also confirming that it has entered into negotiations towards acquiring a second revenue generating company with sales of over $5,000,000 and will be having detailed discussions over the next few weeks, which should result in a Letter Of Intent allowing Easton to disclose the company and additional details to its shareholders. This acquisition could potentially coincide with the simultaneous closing of iBliss Inc. which is currently continuing with the exchange of agreements.

Easton anticipates providing updates on 2 medical marijuana initiatives and negotiations this month, as it progresses to finalize deals in this high growth sector.

https://iblissvapor.com

http://www.richter.hu/en-US/Pages/default.aspx

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica SA de C.V. and together, own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products from CommonSense of Israel, along with two generic cancer drugs, Paclitaxel and Docetaxel from BioLyse Pharma of St. Catherine's Ontario, Canada.

