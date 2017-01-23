Easton Pharmaceuticals Signs Letter Of Intent to Acquire Major Vaporizer and e-Liquids Manufacturer iBliss Inc.

iBliss's Current Sales Are In the Millions Of Dollars and Are Projected To Quickly Reach and Surpass $15,000,000 in Sales With Healthy Profit Margins in Excess of 40%

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EAPH) Announces that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire 100% of revenue producing vaporizer manufacturer iBliss Inc., of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

iBliss Inc. is a tremendously fast growing vaporizer and e-liquids manufacturing company with surging international sales projected to conservatively reach and surpass $15,000,000 per year fairly quickly. iBliss currently generates several millions of dollars in sales with healthy margins in excess of 40%. iBliss has had tremendous growth over the past 3 years of being in business which includes sales throughout North America and recently adding several international markets in Europe, the Middle East and Russia which has it on track to reach $15,000,000 in sales. iBliss possesses in house manufacturing of its own line of e-liquids products in a certified and regulated laboratory. iBliss's sales continue to grow with demand for Vaporizer's and e-liquids surging internationally. The company also intends on launching consumer health related products through its liquids for use in vaporizers, which will also result in substantial growth.

"We are very excited to be entering into this Agreement with Easton. With the support of Easton's management, we will be able to continue our success and rapidly expand our sales internationally and launch our consumer health products through our e-liquids," stated iBliss President, Hung Tran.

The iBliss acquisition is intended to have iBliss operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Easton and will be separate from Easton's other business segments such it's woman's diagnostics, treatment and natural health products where Easton recently executed a distribution agreement with multi-national pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter and its Mexican subsidiary company Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. for Easton / BMV Medica's Gynofit product. The signed letter of intent with iBliss is the first step in its negotiations as both companies work towards finalizing a closed Definitive Agreement in the coming weeks.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica SA de C.V. and together, own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products from CommonSense Of Israel, along with two generic cancer drugs, Paclitaxel and Docetaxel from BioLyse Pharma of St. Catherine's Ontario, Canada.

Safe Harbor

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope", "positive", "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are expressed, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals would be classified as speculative and may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.