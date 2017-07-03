Easy Eating

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Jul 3, 2017) - (Family Features) Warmer weather has arrived and that means it's salad season.

There are many seasonal salads to enjoy and everyone has a favorite. Change your warm-weather dining habits up a bit with this recipe for Ruby Beet Chicken Salad Skewers. Easy to prepare, this deliciously unique salad on a skewer is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

The sweet-tangy, nutty, piquant and savory combination of ingredients provides layers of flavors in every forkful. One-bite Aunt Nellie's Baby Whole Pickled Beets are just right for skewering with the mustard-marmalade glazed chicken and crisp romaine.

To finish, drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with toasted almonds and cheese. Add a whole grain baguette and your meal is ready. For more warm-weather recipe ideas, visit AuntNellies.com.

Ruby Beet Chicken Salad Skewers Prep time: 25 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes Servings: 8 1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie's Baby Whole Pickled Beets, drained 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 1 pound) salt, to taste, plus 1/2 teaspoon, divided pepper, to taste, plus 1/2 teaspoon, divided 4 1/2 tablespoons stone ground mustard, divided 1 1/2 tablespoons orange marmalade, plus 1/3 cup, divided 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives 1 large lemon, zested and juiced (about 1/3 cup juice) 1/4 cup olive oil 1 bag (9 ounces) leafy romaine pieces 8 wooden skewers 1/3 cup chopped almonds, toasted 1/3 cup crumbled firm white cheese (such as blue cheese, feta or goat)

Heat oven to 375 F. Drain beets; set aside.

Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper, to taste. In small bowl, combine 1 1/2 tablespoons each of mustard and marmalade. Brush mixture over chicken until completely coated. Bake chicken on aluminum foil-lined, rimmed baking sheet, 20-25 minutes, or until juices run clear; set aside.

To make vinaigrette: In medium bowl, combine remaining mustard, remaining marmalade, chives, lemon zest, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Slowly pour in oil while whisking vigorously until completely combined.

Slice cooled chicken into 1-inch pieces. On each skewer, thread a beet, a piece of chicken and 4- 5 pieces of lettuce; repeat twice; add one beet at end. Repeat to make eight skewers. Place skewers on large serving platter. Stir vinaigrette; drizzle lightly over skewers. Sprinkle with almonds and cheese. Serve with remaining vinaigrette.

Substitution: Whole pickled beets may be substituted. Cut beets in half.

Alternate preparation: To grill chicken, brush both sides with mustard-marmalade mixture. Grill over medium heat 10-15 minutes, or until cooked through and thermometer reads 165 F. If chicken cooks too quickly, reduce heat to medium-low.

Nutritional information per serving: 255 calories; 15 g protein; 20 g carbohydrates; 12 g total fat; 440 mg sodium; 40 mg cholesterol; 2 g dietary fiber; 1 mg iron; .07 mg thiamin; 2,871 IU vitamin A; 7 mg vitamin C.

