EasyCare Launches SelectCare for Retail and Lease Customers

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - EasyCare announced the launch of SelectCare, a new benefit designed to help retail and lease customers avoid the unexpected cost of replacing parts that may not be covered by their factory warranty, vehicle service contract, or prepaid maintenance plan.

In addition to coverage for parts such as brake pads, the battery, and belts and hoses, SelectCare includes key replacement, rental car reimbursement and trip interruption as available options, all with no deductible.

"Our goal was to build a benefit that would improve the ownership experience for both retail and lease customers, and SelectCare does just that," said Pete Lee, EasyCare's Vice President of Business Development. "Even customers who don't plan to own their vehicle beyond the term of their factory warranty see the value in covering every day wear parts."

"It's not just a matter of trying to offer another benefit. We wanted to make sure this program is of the highest value to the dealership's customers and help keep them on the road to their destinations," Lee said.

For more information, visit EasyCare.com/selectcarepr.