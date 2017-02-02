EasyCare Named 'Best and Brightest Companies To Work For' Nationally

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - EasyCare has been named one of America's "Best and Brightest Companies To Work For" by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), the company announced today.

The exclusive list of companies is compiled by NABR in partnership with an independent research firm. Analysts apply a number of key measures to determine the winners, including compensation and benefits, employee education and development, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, work-life balance, and more.

"Profitability and stability is essential for businesses in today's economic climate. Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR. "Our 2016 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward."

Larry Dorfman, EasyCare's CEO, credited the company's consistent adherence to its core values for its inclusion on NABR's "Best and Brightest Companies To Work For" list.

"Our core values represent a promise to our employees as well as our clients. We know that without passionate and engaged employees we cannot expect to create passionate and engaged customers" Dorfman said. "This distinction stretches across our entire APCO Holdings, Inc. enterprise and includes our team of 500+ employees from GWC, Covideo and our EasyCare Customer Care Center. We are honored to be included to this exclusive group of companies that understand that our employee's wellbeing and fulfillment are truly the building blocks of our success."

