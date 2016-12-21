Eat, Play and Be Merry at Barona Resort & Casino this Christmas

Special Holiday Menus Planned for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 21, 2016) - The kitchen elves at Barona Resort & Casino invite guests to eat, play and be merry this Christmas. Barona's award-winning restaurants are serving traditional holiday dishes as well as dishes from around the world for a memorable holiday with family and friends.

"Christmas is a joyful time at Barona and no holiday would be complete without indulgent holiday fare," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "The casino will be filled with the sights and delicious aromas of the season in addition to our always exciting gaming action."

The four main restaurants at Barona will offer the following holiday specials:

Italian Cucina : Open from 5pm-11pm Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Appetizer: Seared Sea Scallops, Roasted Spaghetti Squash, Crispy Arugula, Spicy Sausage and Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette. Choice of Entrée: Braised Duck Ragu, Artichoke, Fresh Pappardelle Pasta or Hearth Roasted Salmon, Asparagus Polenta Cake, Tomato Concasse, Capers. Dessert: Chocolate Hazelnut Torte. Enjoy all three selections for $40 or a la carte.





Barona Oaks Steakhouse: Open from 5pm-12pm Christmas Eve and 5 pm-10pm Christmas Day. Appetizer: Smoked Duck Salad with Pears, Red Endive, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Zinfandel Dressing. Choice of Entrée: Steak And Eggs: (Pepper Crusted 14oz Ribeye, Fried Egg, Glazed Applewood Smoked Bacon, Frissee, Chanterelle Mushrooms; Chilean Sea Bass, Lobster Cauliflower Gratin, Fennel Pollen. Dessert: Vanilla Chiffon cake with Dark Chocolate Mousse and Pomegranate Molasses. Savor all three selections for $50 or a la carte.





Sage Café: Open 24 hours a day and the special menu will be served from 11am-11pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Appetizer: Walnut Crusted Cream Cheese, Diced Bacon, Parsley, Diced Pimiento, Green Onions Crostini. Entrees: Roasted Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin, Port Wine - Dried Cherry Sauce, Roasted Potatoes and Broccolini or Pan Seared Sea Bass with Mango Citrus Sauce and Creamy Mushroom Risotto. Dessert : Grand Marnier Crème Brulee. All three holiday dishes are available for $33 or a la carte.





Seasons Fresh Buffet: Open from 11am-10pm on Christmas Eve and10am-10pm Christmas Day. The holiday buffet is priced at $37.95 per person and includes all of the classic Seasons Fresh Buffet creations. Traditional selections include Carved Prime Rib, Carved Turkey Breast and Bourbon Glazed Ham as well as internationally-inspired selections such as Peri Peri Chicken, Steak Ranchero, Chicken Tamales and Mandarin-Style Pork Chops. Decadent dessert specials include Glazed Honey Hermit Bars, Gingersnap Parfait, Austrian Stollen Loaves and the Pastry Shop's Eggcellent Eggnog.





